What is encryption key management? Encryption key management is the practice of generating, organizing, protecting, storing, backing up and distributing encryption keys.

The need for encryption key management High-profile data losses and regulatory compliance requirements have caused a dramatic increase in the use of encryption to protect data in the enterprise. Encryption is the process of applying complex algorithms to data and then converting that data into streams of seemingly random alphanumeric characters. There are two basic types of cryptographic algorithms: symmetric, or private key, and asymmetric, or public key. See how symmetric and asymmetric encryption compare. To protect their data and business-critical assets, enterprises might use many different and possibly incompatible encryption tools, resulting in the use of thousands of encryption keys. Each key must be securely generated and stored, because if an unauthorized or malicious user gains access to a key, they could be able to decrypt the encrypted data and then use that data for their own purposes. In addition, the distribution of encryption keys must be controlled, and any losses or compromises must be addressed quickly and appropriately. It's also vital to ensure that each key is easily retrievable by authorized users. To effectively manage all these aspects, encryption key management is vital. With an effective encryption key management system, organizations can efficiently generate, store, use, organize and manage their encryption keys. That's why encryption key management must be part of the enterprise data encryption and data protection strategy. When a cryptographic key and a plaintext message are added to a cryptographic algorithm, the result is an encrypted message.

Best practices for encryption key management Key management means protecting every encryption key from loss, corruption and unauthorized access throughout its lifecycle. Many processes can be used to control key management, including changing the keys regularly as well as managing how keys are assigned and who is authorized to get them. In addition, organizations must evaluate whether one key should be used for all data types or if each type should have its own key. They must also rotate keys to minimize the chances of keys being stolen or compromised because they've been used for a long time. AES uses 128-, 192- or 256-bit keys to encrypt and decrypt data. To generate secure encryption keys, it's important to use secure methods such as Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption algorithms and random number generators. Also, the keys must not be hardcoded into any program code and must be securely distributed to authorized users only via secure connections. Secure storage is vital so that the encryption keys can be reused for decryption more than once. A hardware security module (HSM) provides one of the most secure methods for encryption key storage. Keys can also be securely stored in the cloud using a cloud service provider's key management service. Ideally, deactivated keys should also be stored in a secure archive to enable the later decryption of encrypted data that uses those keys. Having more than one person in charge of storing, backing up, referencing and rotating encryption keys is essential. The roles of key players should be defined, and the encryption key management policy should be accessible to everyone on an internal or intranet site. The policy should clearly state the methods and practices used in the organization to track key generation, access and use.