New National Cybersecurity Strategy takes aim at ransomware

The White House on Thursday released its long-awaited National Cybersecurity Strategy, sharing the Biden-Harris Administration's vision for securing the United States' digital ecosystem.

The 39-page document covers all aspects of cybersecurity, from the role of vendors in vulnerabilities to ransomware, the role of U.S.-based infrastructure in cybercrime, cyber insurance and more. In a statement included in the document, U.S. President Joe Biden referred to cybersecurity as "essential to the basic function of our economy, the operation of our critical infrastructure, the strength of our democracy and democratic institutions, the privacy of our data and communications, and our national defense."

On the ransomware front, Strategic Objective 2.5 lays out the government's four-pronged plan to counter the ever-evolving threat with more direct actions from federal authorities to disrupt ransomware gangs.

According to the report, the U.S. will "employ all elements of national power" to beating ransomware, including utilizing international cooperation and isolating countries providing safe havens to criminals; investigating ransomware attacks and using authorities and law enforcement to disrupt threat actor operations; improving critical infrastructure's resilience to attacks; and "addressing the abuse of virtual currency to launder ransom payments."

This declaration follows the U.S. Department of Justice's announcement in January that the FBI led a joint operation to seize Hive ransomware servers, which included a months-long infiltration into the gang. Through this operation, the FBI obtained approximately 1,300 ransomware decryption keys and prevented $130 million in potential payments. The objective also follows the confirmation this week that the U.S. Marshals Service suffered a ransomware attack last month.

Strategic Objective 2.1, "Integrate Federation Disruption Activities," places additional emphasis on countering cybercrime efforts through its plan to further integrate law enforcement, private-sector entities and international partners in disruption campaigns. Additionally, the White House will attempt to accelerate its disruption campaigns by expanding and scaling the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force to accommodate.

At an event held by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Thursday, White House Acting National Cyber Director Kemba Walden said the government is going to build on the lessons learned taking down ransomware actors.

"We've had success with multiple departments and agencies across the government and around the world combined forces," she said. "Collaboration is at the core of the President's National Cybersecurity strategy, and it will continue to guide our approach in the months and years to come."

Anne Neuberger, deputy assistant to the President and deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, said during the CSIS event that the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline Co. in spring 2021 was a turning point for the administration. She said it was alarming because it wasn't a nation-state threat group with an advanced attack, but a cybercriminal gang wielding ransomware that caused massive disruption to critical infrastructure.