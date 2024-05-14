CIOs play a role in responding to cybersecurity regulations

As cyberattacks against businesses and other organizations continue to increase each year, governments globally are responding with cybersecurity regulations that affect CIOs.

MIT tracked a 20% increase in data breaches from 2022 to 2023 and is following more than 170 regulations mandating cybersecurity requirements for businesses, said Stuart Madnick, a professor of information technology at MIT. Madnick spoke during the 2024 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium.

Cybersecurity regulations stem from multiple entities in the U.S., including the White House, Congress, 36 state governments, the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as government entities in other countries. Most of those regulations affect IT systems, Madnick said.

Regulations typically do not focus on a single issue. Indeed, in assessing cybersecurity regulations, Madnick said there are at least 18 requirements that the rules consistently ask companies to implement. These can serve as a blueprint for CIOs looking to stay abreast of compliance and prepare for cyberthreats.

The penalties, publicly and financially, of violating these regulations can be substantial. Stuart MadnickProfessor of information technology, MIT

"Many of these regulations cover multiple areas," Madnick said. The penalties, publicly and financially, of violating these regulations can be substantial."