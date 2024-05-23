5 tips for better communication about digital transformation

Many CIOs and IT leaders struggle to effectively communicate about the importance of a digital transformation.

That was one of the topics of discussion at the "Maximizing Digital Value: Transforming IT Operations for Stakeholder Success" presentation at the 2024 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium in Cambridge, Mass., on May 14. The session was led by Mikhail Papovsky, CEO at Massaro Consulting, an IT management consulting firm located in Boston.

CIOs must reconsider the way they communicate about digital transformation and bridge the gap between a CIO's mindset and the way stakeholders think about company operations, Papovsky said in a TechTarget Editorial interview prior to the presentation.

Involving all stakeholders in a digital transformation is essential, as it helps CIOs and IT leaders unite the organization toward a common goal. Challenges CIOs might encounter when communicating with stakeholders about a digital transformation include navigating differing levels of tech expertise, aligning diverse priorities and managing resistance to change.

Learn more about how CIOs should communicate with stakeholders about digital transformation.

Why use the term digital value? The term digital value is closely related to digital transformation. Three different types of digital value exist, according to MIT research scientists Peter Weill, Stephanie L. Woerner and Ina M. Sebastian. One of those types is value from the customer. "Digital value starts with the customer, and the more you know about the customer, the better," Papovsky said in the interview. The other two types of digital value are value from operations and value from ecosystems. For example, a type of digital value from operations is cutting down on costs. A digital transformation can help organizations capture more digital value. Digital value might apply differently to different organizations, depending on various factors. "[Digital value for each company] depends on the industry, the maturity of the organization and the capabilities of the organization," Papovsky said. Different types of digital value might apply more to different employees' day-to-day work. For example, a software developer might think about digital value in terms of the value gained from making a change to code, while an analyst might think about digital value in terms of the value that results from implementing a new tool during a digital transformation. Companies' access to information can dictate the type of digital value that they can capture. "[Digital value] depends on availability of data," Papovsky said. "If you're a B2C [operation], you have that much more social media ... data available." A B2C company can use customer information to obtain more value.

The challenges of communicating with stakeholders about digital transformation CIOs can encounter a myriad of problems when attempting to effectively communicate with stakeholders about digital transformation. The most crucial relationship for CIOs to nurture is their relationship with the CEO. By doing so, CIOs can align IT strategies with the company's overall business goals. But building and maintaining that connection can be challenging. "You've got these two parties that don't communicate the same way, so those [tough] conversations end up being difficult," Papovsky said. Because they communicate differently, CIOs might hesitate to take action because they feel like their decisions might not be supported by other leaders, he said. "A lot of times, CIOs [might] say, 'Well, I [won't] do anything until the business tells me that we have new digital offerings,'" Papovsky said. CIOs must make an effort to communicate effectively with their company's CEO. One strategy that can help is CIOs putting themselves in their CEO's frame of mind. "A lot of CIOs don't think [like] CEOs do," Papovsky said. "They don't think like businesspeople." But CIOs and CEOs might have more common ground than they think, Papovsky said during the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium presentation. CIOs' stakeholders often overlap with those of the CEO, such as internal customers, external customers and employees.