Insights on generative AI for automation vs. augmentation

From boosting productivity in call centers to aiding junior developers, generative AI is reshaping today's workplaces, but not without raising critical ethical and practical concerns.

At the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium this week, speakers raised many potential benefits that incorporating generative AI could offer businesses. But they also emphasized that human oversight and critical thinking are crucial to effectively using the technology.

"The core concept of human judgment and context and knowledge doesn't go away," said Sanjay Srivastava, chief digital officer at professional services firm Genpact.

Despite the excitement currently surrounding generative AI, experts emphasize that its deployment is fraught with challenges. While the technology can enhance productivity and support knowledge workers, it also raises complex ethical questions and practical challenges for organizations.

"It's a unique moment for CIOs in general, and we need to use our voice around governance and risk management and quality and ethics, in addition to just being technologists," said Akira Bell, senior vice president and CIO at research and data analytics consultancy Mathematica.

Generative AI as a collaborator, rather than a replacement Despite recent advancements and the resulting hype, today's generative AI models typically aren't fully automating jobs. The technology still has notable limitations, and many organizations don't currently have the data, compute resources or AI talent to deploy it effectively. But that doesn't mean there's no role for generative AI in enterprise settings. In the panel "The Human-AI Collaboration: Integrating Human Judgment with Advanced Technologies," participants emphasized the distinction between fully automating tasks and augmenting human work with AI. Here, full automation would mean using AI to completely take over certain tasks or even entire jobs, eliminating the need for human intervention. In contrast, augmentation involves using AI to enhance and support human capabilities -- think using an LLM to summarize sales history and generate an outline for a person writing a report on that data rather than composing the entire document start to finish. For many professions, particularly knowledge workers whose responsibilities involve advanced skills and complex decision-making, generative AI is better suited as a collaborative tool. Positioning generative AI as an assistant rather than a replacement can also mitigate risks stemming from the underlying architecture of LLMs. Unlike traditional deterministic systems, where actions have predictable outcomes, generative AI models produce probabilistic outputs, meaning that their responses have a degree of uncertainty. While often beneficial for creative tasks, this unpredictability means that decisions based on these models often can't be fully automated. A human in the loop is necessary to make judgment calls, particularly for high-stakes decisions. "I think the issue is, what are the use cases and circumstances and scenarios where you defer to the automation versus [where] you have decision rights?" said Michael Schrage, a fellow with MIT Sloan's Initiative on the Digital Economy. "Who has the right to make certain kinds of decisions? Who is obligated to make certain kinds of decisions?" Schrage also noted that the line between augmentation and automation might be blurry in some settings. "It's becoming harder to tell the difference between automation and augmentation," he said. If a knowledge worker uses an LLM to brainstorm, for example, to what extent is that augmenting the worker's preexisting thought processes versus automating or removing them? George Westerman speaks at his presentation 'How Generative AI Will Transform Knowledge Work.' Consequently, it's important to avoid mythologizing generative AI and instead understand it as just one component of broader IT and digital transformation strategy. "Gen AI is another tool to aid in those transformations," said George Westerman, a senior lecturer at MIT Sloan. "It's a good tool; it's moving really quickly. But we want to think about the transformation part, not the technology." And given the current levels of what Bell terms "AI fever," it's also worth keeping in mind that generative AI isn't the only form of AI, nor is it the appropriate choice for every task. She mentioned several examples of non-generative AI that have already shown promise in enterprises -- including robotic process automation and forms of natural language processing besides LLMs -- and encouraged companies to choose "the right tool for the right problem." Westerman echoed this sentiment. "We've got a lot of hammers looking for nails," he said in his presentation "How Generative AI Will Transform Knowledge Work." He said it's important to prioritize solutions to real business problems over simply seeking ways to apply trendy technologies like generative AI. "There are certain kinds of problems where generative AI is the wrong answer, so you want to be careful about using it in the right places," he said in an interview. "If you need to be repeatable, explainable, [and] 100% accurate, consider whether there might be a better alternative."

Generative AI's diverse industry applications Westerman described three ways he sees generative AI aiding knowledge workers: reducing cognitive load, boosting existing capabilities, and serving as a coach or brainstorming partner. But despite these broad benefits, generative AI won't be equally relevant to all job roles and workflows. Some sectors and tasks make more sense as early adopters than others. "Different industries are approaching it very differently," Bell said. As the technology matures, this has led to a shift towards what Srivastava termed vertical AI: smaller models optimized for specific applications and industry sectors rather than generic LLMs like the public versions of ChatGPT and Claude. Multiple speakers mentioned customer service and call centers as areas particularly ripe for implementing generative AI. In his presentation, Westerman referenced Klarna's OpenAI-powered customer support assistant, which the company says does an amount of work equivalent to 700 full-time agents and had over 2 million conversations in its first month. But there's also a potential role for generative AI in customer service as a collaborative tool rather than a replacement for human work. In a study published last November, implementing a generative AI-based conversational assistant increased customer support agents' productivity by an average of 14%, with an even greater improvement of 34% among novice and low-skilled workers. Bell described a similar experience with AI elevating the productivity of less experienced employees in coding -- another field that several presenters highlighted as an early area of generative AI adoption. Incorporating AI in software development, she said, has helped junior developers contribute more meaningful work earlier in their careers. This helps them provide value to the organization more quickly while also improving job satisfaction. "That's one of the use cases where we are both accelerating the workflow of development products but also helping with talent development and retention as a byproduct," she said. For more experienced professionals with a strong command of a particular discipline, generative AI tools can help them effectively communicate their knowledge. At Mathematica, for example, Bell said that generative AI helps specialized knowledge workers such as economists, social scientists and data scientists translate their findings for nonexpert audiences, such as policymakers, teachers and researchers in other fields.