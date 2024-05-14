GenAI complicates IT vendor management

CIOs in many organizations will find themselves coordinating a more complex partner ecosystem as emerging technologies call for a broader set of products and services.

IT leaders participating in the 2024 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, which wrapped up today in Cambridge, Mass., acknowledged the challenges of multiparty IT vendor management. They pointed to generative AI (GenAI) as a case in point: The technology requires a mix of product suppliers, implementation service providers, business process consultants, regulatory experts and ethicists.

Gayatri Shenai, a senior partner at McKinsey & Co., said CIOs have become more comfortable in a multipartner environment in recent years, but she noted that the arrival of GenAI has intensified matters.

"You've gone from managing a couple of vendors, to a couple more vendors, to now where there is an explosion," said Shenai, who led a panel discussion on the multivendor landscape at the MIT event.

Managing diversity The expanding roster of generative AI providers compels IT leaders to evaluate and orchestrate more options. But the increased diversity also lets them hedge their bets. That's an important consideration in a field where vendors constantly leapfrog each other on technical capabilities. "We don't know who the winners are," said Mojgan Lefebvre, executive vice president and chief technology and operations officer at Travelers, a New York City-based property and casualty insurance company. "Right now, I'm really not ready to say, 'OK, guys, let's go with this one or two.'" Lefebvre, who participated in the multivendor panel, cited the arrival of GPT-4o, an updated version of OpenAI's enterprise-grade large language model, as an example of GenAI's ongoing early-stage development. "I think you still have to experiment," she said. GenAI offers business benefits along with vendor management challenges. In contrast, other IT technology categories are maturing or shrinking, which simplifies IT vendor management. Lefebvre pointed to cloud computing, saying organizations can feel more confident working with fewer vendors on that. Maturing technologies, however, can also potentially lead to vendor lock-in. "We are seeing a massive consolidation happening in some of these mature products," said Amish Patel, CTO at Elevance Health, a health insurance company based in Indianapolis. "That is a level of concern because you don't have the optionality, and then a lot of these predatory pricing [practices] are coming into the picture." The task for IT leaders is finding a way to simultaneously manage consolidating and expanding technologies. "You really have to have two different models to manage both of them," said Patel, who discussed his company's multivendor approach during the panel discussion. Another panelist, Chris Bedi, chief digital information officer at software vendor ServiceNow, added a different layer to the multivendor discussion. Avoiding commitments to particular vendors goes against an IT organization's multiyear technology roadmap, he contended. The cost of changing vendors is another issue, he added. "If you're in a place where the switching cost is pretty low, which is very rare, in my opinion, then you can get out of vendor lock-in," Bedi said. "And if you're in a place where there's parity across multiple players in a unique space, then you can actually mitigate the risk of locking." Otherwise, enterprises must accept the risk of lock-in -- ServiceNow included. "We are building a three-to-five-year roadmap," Bedi said. "We are training our teams. We are investing in integration. And the switching cost isn't small." He said the key is knowing "who you're doing business with" to avoid pitfalls such as predatory pricing.