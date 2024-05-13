OpenAI advances LLM with GPT-4o; Google Gemini update looms

OpenAI on Monday unveiled GPT-4o, an updated version of its most powerful enterprise-grade large language model, newly engineered to orchestrate quick responses in real time across audio, video and text.

Unveiled in a flashy live demo on YouTube, the newest incarnation of the GPT LLM line conversed naturally and quickly with three OpenAI employees.

It listened to and helped a man solved math equations and visually read his emotions from his facial expression. GPT-4o ("o" for "omni") also sang an invented fairy tale in a robot voice and verbally translated a conversation between an Italian and English speaker.

OpenAI also showcased a refreshed user interface for the desktop version of what it called its new flagship model and extended some of GPT-4o’s faster, more interactive capabilities to the consumer version of the model, ChatGPT Free.

“GPT-4o provides GPT-4-level intelligence, but it is much faster,” Mira Murati, OpenAI CTO, said during the live presentation. “We’re really making a huge step forward when it comes to ease of use. And this is incredibly important because we're looking at the future of interaction between ourselves and the machines.”

The GenAI arms race The release of GPT-4o came on the eve of a similarly splashy product release expected from Google, a competitor to OpenAI and its partner, Microsoft, in the generative AI arena. The Google I/O developer conference is set to open on May 14. Observers expect the tech giant and AI pioneer to further ratchet up a high-stakes generative AI arms race that has seen OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and smaller vendors like Anthropic, Cohere and Mistral vie to match and outdo each other on a constant basis over the last two years. In this competitive context, OpenAI’s achievements with GPT-4o, while technically impressive to a live audience, more realistically simply matched what Google’s displayed with its own blockbuster LLM, Gemini, last December, said Gartner analyst Chirag Dekate. “Any progress in generative AI innovation is always inspiring, because you see researchers on the frontiers of model development and engineering, working really hard to make what seems impossible possible,” Dekate said. “But at the same time, frankly speaking, I was underwhelmed.” “For the first time, you’re starting to see OpenAI play catchup to Google,” he said.