OpenAI goes small with GPT-4o mini

OpenAI is following market trends with a new small language model as well as new compliance and security tools for ChatGPT Enterprise.

On Thursday, the AI vendor introduced GPT-4o mini and new controls in ChatGPT Enterprise for workspace admins. The GPT-4o mini is cheaper and faster than current OpenAI models, according to the AI vendor. It is priced at 15 cents per million input tokens and 60 cents per million output tokens.

GPT-4o mini currently supports text and vision. Support for text, image, video and audio inputs and outputs will be available in the future.

The model also has a context window of 128K tokens and supports up to 16K output tokens per request, OpenAI said. A context window is how much text, image or video a language model can process.

The model's knowledge base is up to October 2023.

Trending small GPT-4o mini comes as the market for small language models expands. This expansion is a stark contrast to summer 2023, when vendors were focused on creating bigger and larger language models. "This is all about exploiting the demand curve," said David Nicholson, an analyst at The Futurum Group. The current demand is shaped by what enterprises need, he added. Previously, the focus was on large language models. However, enterprises are realizing they don't necessarily need the biggest language model to perform tasks due to the costs and power consumption levels that accompany larger language models. The introduction of GPT-4o mini also confirms the trend that one model will not be the ruler of them all, said Mark Beccue, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. "Super-large models are for certain specific things, and smaller models are for other things," Beccue said. He added that models are not only getting smaller, but they're also becoming more domain-specific and being used for specific use cases. These domain-specific models can be assigned to specific tasks, and the smaller the model, the better they are for fine-tuning, Beccue added. However, OpenAI's new model comes after the release of other small language models such as Microsoft Phi and Google Gemini Nano. It also follows other small open source models, such as Mistral Small. It might seem like OpenAI is late to the market with this release, but that's not the case, Nicholson said. "This is going to be sort of a leapfrog thing that's going to happen," he said. "The mini version of OpenAI is going to be more powerful than the full-blown version of previous generations of other people's LLMs and so forth." GPT-4o mini is currently available to Plus and Team ChatGPT Free users. Enterprise users will have access starting next week.