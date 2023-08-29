ChatGPT Enterprise targets some enterprise concerns, not all

OpenAI is looking to ease some concerns about its popular generative AI product ChatGPT.

The AI vendor on Aug. 28 introduced ChatGPT Enterprise. It is generally available now to businesses. ChatGPT Enterprise differs from the consumer version of ChatGPT in enterprise-grade data and security.

The enterprise version does not use customer prompts and company data to train OpenAI models, alleviating a concern some enterprises have about training ChatGPT on proprietary data.

Also, ChatGPT Enterprise encrypts data and provides single sign-on authentication and the ability for enterprises to manage who has access to certain levels of data. Customer data won't used to improve OpenAI services, and the product will serve an assistant for enterprises, Microsoft said.

The latest changes, embodied in ChatGPT Enterprise, comes after OpenAI made several incremental updates to ChatGPT over the past few months.

Earlier this month, OpenAI expanded custom instruction access to free ChatGPT users, enabling them to add preferences or requirements for the model to consider when generating responses.

OpenAI also rolled out a code interpreter feature in July to ChatGPT Plus users. Earlier in the year, the Microsoft-backed vendor released ChatGPT App for iOS and Android. And in the vendor updated ChatGPT's data settings so users could turn off their chat history and choose if they want their conversations to be used to train and improve OpenAI's models.

Microsoft said ChatGPT Enterprise is aimed at helping employees learn concepts such as coding and how to analyze corporate data.

The concerns not addressed Despite being a positive step, ChatGPT Enterprise still needs to address some of the other concerns enterprises have about the generative AI system, according to Jim Hare, an analyst at Gartner. One worry is that while ChatGPT Enterprise uses OpenAI's latest large language model, GPT 4, it is still unclear what training dataset is used to train the model. Moreover, enterprises concerned that the model may be trained on copyrighted material, due to some recent lawsuits against OpenAI, may be skeptical about immediately adopting the new enterprise product. Also, the tendency of large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT to "hallucinate" and misrepresent facts is still a concern, especially if enterprises plan on using the technology in customer-facing applications such as a customer service center or if customers are interacting with it. "I think it's really addressing some of the risks, but there are other ones," Hare said. "I will [advise] enterprises to take a look at it, experiment with it, but don't look at this as the be-all-end-all that's going to solve all these enterprise problems." Also unclear is the price of ChatGPT Enterprise, Hare noted. OpenAI did not disclose how much it will cost enterprises.