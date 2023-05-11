Google’s upgrade of AI chatbot Bard could change search



While Google attempts to give its AI chatbot a makeover with new features and capabilities, the tech giant's choice not to integrate Bard into its search engine reflects how it views its large language model.

Google revealed that just a few months after introducing Bard -- the most well-known rival to Microsoft partner OpenAI's breakthrough ChatGPT -- it will now bring the generative AI chatbot to more people by removing the waitlist and opening Bard to everyone in more than 180 countries and territories.

Bard will also soon be more visual in its response and its prompts, the vendor said.

The changes Users can draft an email in Bard and export it to Gmail and Google Docs with new Export Actions. Bard will sport new source citation annotations starting next week. It also has a dark theme that makes it easier for developers to interact with, and developers will soon be able to export and run code with Replit, a collaborative SaaS browser. Google also changed Bard from using Google's LamDA language model to the PaLM 2 language model. Google says this will help Bard generate and assign answers in a way that is more efficient than other LLMs as well as improve conversations between humans and the chatbot. Separately, Google Search will see a generative AI upgrade, letting users receive conversational responses to specific questions. When the new Search Generative Experience feature recognizes a query that generative AI can answer, the first part of the results page will show AI-generated responses. The cloud and search giant unveiled these new developments, among many others, including making Bard available in Japanese and Korean, at its Google I/O conference this week. Opening Bard up to the world is a big step, said Daniel Newman, an analyst at Futurum Research. "They're kind of saying, 'Yeah, we got thrown off guard early on; we had a bit of a mess of an initial debit. But we feel like we've gotten on track,'" he said, referring to Bard's early problems, particularly during its first public demo on Feb. 6, where it made a major factual error.