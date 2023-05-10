Google teases generative AI expansion within its own cloud

Google expanded its generative AI efforts this week with sneak peeks of new services coming for software developers on Google Cloud. But its large language model is still playing catch-up, according to experts.

The foundation for the rest of the updates unveiled at the Google I/O conference is the second version of the Pathways Language Model (PaLM 2). It underpins the new Duet AI for Google Cloud, a virtual assistant and pair programming tool that overlaps significantly with Microsoft's GitHub Copilot through a new API called Codey.

Codey was one of three new generative AI foundation models released to Google's trusted tester program this week. The others were Imagen, a text-to-image model, and Chirp, a speech-to-text foundation model. PaLM 2 is also now the basis for Google's ChatGPT search competitor, Bard, which became available without a waitlist for the first time.

Google has been training Bard to write software code over the last month or so, and execs demonstrated some of the results using Python on the Google I/O keynote stage. But one IT expert who has experimented with coding in Bard said PaLM 2 still has far to go to catch up with its chief rival, OpenAI's ChatGPT-4. A code-specific large language model (LLM) from OpenAI named Codex powers GitHub Copilot.

"Over the last few weeks, I have been facing off Bard and ChatGPT-4, and the results were incredibly lopsided in favor of ChatGPT," said Torsten Volk, an analyst at Enterprise Management Associates. "ChatGPT code worked right away 90% of the time, while Bard-generated code was much below 50%. I found the solutions provided by ChatGPT-4 a lot more creative compared to Bard."

Volk was also puzzled by Google's product strategy as it rolled out these new features, which positioned PaLM and its associated services for a broad range of users -- provided they are users of Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Duet AI will integrate with Microsoft's Visual Studio Code and JetBrains IDEs. While example workflows given by Google in keynote presentations and blog posts ranged from cloud engineers provisioning GCP resources to HR managers tracking travel requests, all were centered around GCP.

"Focusing on its 'home turf' means taking off some of the competitive pressure that has grown over the past few months, based on ChatGPT performing so much better than Bard in almost all areas," Volk said. "Carving out your own niche is the logical response when you get beaten in the open marketplace. But a company like Google needs to be able to go head-to-head with the other big players in this multi-cloud world."

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian shows a demo of the new Duet AI service during the Google I/O keynote.