Don't count out Google and its AI chatbot Bard from AI race

After Google expanded the availability of its AI chatbot Bard this week, the AI arms race has become more of a comparison game than ever before.

Google's opening access to the generative AI chatbot comes a week after OpenAI released the latest version of its large language model, GPT-4, which is now available on ChatGPT-Plus and as an API.

As Bard is a direct competitor to ChatGPT, many users have no choice but to compare Bard to ChatGPT.

While it still in its early phase, Bard does not quite stand up to ChatGPT, many observers have already noted.

In development "It is definitely a product still in development," Forrester Research analyst Rowan Curran said. It is definitely a product still in development. Rowan CurranAnalyst, Forrester Curran signed up for the waitlist and gained access to Bard. Similar to Bing Chat (Microsoft's search engine with ChatGPT functionality), Bard attempts to provide different and variable responses to the users, according to Curran. However, unlike Bing Chat, Bard's responses are inconsistent. For example, while Bard can respond to queries about a specific Instagram account, such as the handle and where it got its responses from, it may not know who the person linked to the account is, Curran said. "Bard is what I might have expected to see when Bing Chat was still in internal beta," he added. "There seem to be some inconsistencies in the way that it performs. I don't think it speaks to underlying lag of the capabilities of the platform." Instead, these inconsistencies speak to how the technology is still in its infancy. With OpenAI's popularity and Microsoft's financial and computing power support of the AI research and development firm, the AI race is currently geared favorably towards Microsoft and OpenAI. Therefore, Google has no choice but to respond by opening Bard to a more extensive test audience, said Daniel Newman, CEO and analyst at the Newman Group. "Google needs to make sure this moment doesn't pass and they're sort of seen as laggard," Newman said. "They had a lot of this technology in flight, and this was a pivotal moment for them to shine."