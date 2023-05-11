Google adds Adobe's image generator, Firefly, to Bard

Google's AI chatbot, Bard, will soon couple up with Adobe's AI image generator, Firefly. The combination will become official -- and available -- in the coming months, according to Adobe.

The union will bring Firefly's generative AI-supported artmaking capabilities to Bard, letting organizations instantly create images using text descriptions.

"The partnership has the potential to establish Adobe Firefly as the go-to image generation engine for businesses," IDC analyst Gerry Murray said.

Avoiding copyright infringement Adobe says that Firefly is safe for commercial use because it was trained on Adobe Stock, which includes hundreds of millions of images, including contributions from human artists and open license content. "The partnership with Adobe Firefly gives Bard an image generation capability trained on non-copywritten content, which makes it more commercially safe and reliable," Murray said. Firefly is among a slew of AI-powered image generators, including Craiyon, created by machine learning engineer Boris Dayma; Midjourney from Discord; Stable Diffusion from Stability AI; and ChatGPT creator OpenAI's Dall-E. Unlike Dall-E, which was trained on the open web, Firefly is explicitly law-abiding, making it the most attractive choice for commerce, Murray said. "It's an interesting example of how training data may be the most important differentiator between AI services rather than usability or output," Murray said. But as generative AI offerings become ubiquitous, Adobe may need to do more to stay ahead of the competition. This time next year there could be a full stack of generative services offered online, he said. "Consumers are going to expect every search and social platform to offer the full range of generative AI capabilities," Murray said.