Nvidia, OpenAI intro tools for agentic AI, creating images

The generative AI market is growing daily, with new tools and models from Nvidia, OpenAI and Dataiku out this week.

Nvidia Systems made its Nvidia NeMo microservices generally available on April 23 with a set of tools that enable enterprises to build their own AI agents.

The microservices are NeMo Evaluator, NeMo Guardrails, NeMo Retriever, and NeMo Curator. All of them were previously introduced in preview in the last few months.

NeMo Customizer helps enterprises accelerate large language model fine-tuning by using post-training techniques such as supervised fine-tuning and low-rank adaptation. Supervised fine-tuning is when a trained model is trained on a smaller data set to perform well on a specific task. Low-rank adaptation allows users to fine-tune a model by only updating a small part of its parameters.

NeMo Evaluator lets enterprises evaluate AI models and workflows using five API calls.

NeMo Guardrails helps enterprises implement safety and security measures. Nvidia's agent-building tools come amid a slew of agentic systems from other vendors aimed at building and managing autonomous and semi-autonomous AI agents. Google introduced an agent development kit early this month. Adobe released prebuilt agents in March.

Also, on April 24, independent AI vendor Dataiku launched its new AI Agents with Dataiku, a set of capabilities that enterprises can use to control AI agents and deliver new AI applications powered by predictive models.

"Right now, companies have the unique benefit of being able to pick and choose tooling according to their needs," said Bradley Shimmin, an analyst at Futurum Group.

Nvidia agentic tools For those enterprises looking to Nvidia, the world’s leading supplier of AI chips, Shimmin said the main benefit is the data the vendor brings. "Nvidia understands that data is what powers AI," he said. "If you can equip businesses with the tools they can use to very easily bring that data in … to their models without a lot of hassle and expense, that will push agentic AI forward.” For Nvidia though, its approach is more than just providing enterprises with tools to build and manage agents. It's also about not being just an AI chip vendor, said R "Ray" Wang, founder of Constellation Research. "Nvidia is a company that realized that if you just did chips, you would end up with a really bad economic cycle," Wang said. "They're going from chips all the way to agents. Having the entire stack is important because it helps you drive down the cost of compute."