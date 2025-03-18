Adobe joins agentic AI fray with platform, prebuilt agents

Adobe added AI agents to its Experience Platform, an orchestration tool that coordinates and monitors them, and 10 prebuilt agents with which marketers can get started.

In introducing agentic AI, Adobe joins the likes of OpenAI, Qualtrics, Salesforce and numerous other vendors in the CX space, as well as cloud giants AWS, Google and Microsoft. While it's early days for agentic AI, most vendors are moving toward releasing autonomous agents that can perform narrowly defined tasks independently, typically with human monitoring.

Adobe's AI agents are built on Experience Platform, the data layer of Adobe's Experience Manager. The agents are the latest of Adobe's marketing, e-commerce and overall web experience AI tools that began years ago with product analytics and recommendations engines, followed by image generation with Firefly, and now these generative AI agents that stitch it all together, said Liz Miller, analyst at Constellation Research.

"Adobe has long been criticized, somehow, for not having an AI strategy," Miller said. "Yet, if you look in our space, Adobe has probably had one of the most distinct and longstanding AI strategies [among CX vendors]."

Agents automate CX tasks Adobe Experience Platform prebuilt agents include those that assist in audience optimization and personalization, content production, customer journey fine-tuning, data onboarding and product development. Adobe hopes to advance experience personalization at enterprise scale with its generative AI tools by adding together these agents that wrangle data, work with audiences and govern web experiences custom tools users will build to automate their companies' workflows. "Brands are not just showing ads to the customers," said Anjul Bhambhri, senior vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud. "They're really focused on making sure that all their interactions with the brands are meaningful in terms of buying from them, returning, fulfillment, shipping … every digital touchpoint." Adobe Experience Manager Sites Optimizer scans for and recommends opportunities to improve site marketing performance for humans running the sites.