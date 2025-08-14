AI model provider Cohere raises $500M, valuation now $6.8B

AI foundation model provider Cohere revealed on Thursday that it raised $500 million in its latest funding round, bringing its valuation to $6.8B.

Radical Ventures and Inovia Capital led the oversubscribed round, which included participation from AMD Ventures, Nvidia, PSP Investments and Salesforce Ventures. The new investment will help Cohere continue its plans to simplify tedious tasks in businesses and governments through agentic AI technology.

In addition to the new fundraiser, the vendor revealed that former Meta research head Joelle Pineau will serve as its chief AI officer. In a prepared statement, she said she will continue to build on the cutting-edge research the Cohere Labs team has been doing.

"Cohere was incredibly appealing to me because they are implementing AI in ways that fundamentally are changing how businesses and governments operate," Pineau said in the statement. "They are realizing the full potential of AI."

Cohere's position The new funding and new AI chief serve as important markers for Cohere, especially because the vendor, which rose in prominence at the same time as OpenAI and Anthropic, had seemingly fallen by the wayside. "A lot of people thought they were drifting out of being relevant in the last six months," said Paul Baier, CEO and co-founder of GAI Insights. "This puts them squarely back into the game." Founded in 2019, the vendor found support from cloud providers such as Oracle. In 2023, Oracle invested in Cohere in a deal that mirrored Microsoft's investment in OpenAI and Google's investment in Anthropic. While OpenAI has become one of the leading players in models, messaging and funding, and Anthropic has capitalized on coding, Cohere is still looking for its sweet spot, according to Nick Patience, an analyst at The Futurum Group. If you've still got the enthusiasm that models are everything, then they are the logical play. Nick PatienceAnalyst, Futurum Group "It's raised a lot of money, and it talks about solutions in financial services and healthcare and areas like that ... but I think from the messaging point of view, it's not entirely clear where the sweet spot is," Patience said. While Cohere is still trying to find that spot, the vendor still presents an opportunity compared with OpenAI and Anthropic. "If you've still got the enthusiasm that models are everything, then they are the logical play," Patience said.