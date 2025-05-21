Mistral AI intros Devstral, new coding LLM

French AI startup Mistral AI on Wednesday introduced a new agentic LLM for software engineering tasks.

The startup launched Devstral in partnership with All Hands AI, an agentic AI startup.

Mistral said the new model is designed to solve "real GitHub issues" and runs over code agent scaffolds like OpenHands and SWE-agent.

A scaffold is a temporary structure or workflow that enables developers to achieve a particular goal. The SWE-agent system powers large language models (LLMs) acting as software engineering agents to perform engineering tasks.

The LLM also tackles the problem of contextualizing code within a large codebase and identifying different components and bugs.

Larger context window What Mistral essentially did with Devstral was enlarge the context window so the LLM can "consider more of the interdependencies within the current codebase when creating new code," said Torsten Volk, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. "This is similar to human coders, who need to make sure they use consistent authentication logic, error handling, naming conventions, data validation, logging patterns or API structures," Volk said. He added that the model must still perform its job to be optimal. "The model still has to consistently identify the important part within these increasingly large context windows, which is a bigger challenge than just increasing the window size," he continued. Another interesting part of what Mistral is doing with Devstral is a feature that enables the model to focus on enhancing existing code without having to rewrite entire files. "This allows developers to enhance current code without risking losing existing features in the process, which has proven to be a significant problem in the past," Volk said.