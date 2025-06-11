What differentiates Mistral AI reasoning model Magistral

French startup Mistral AI introduced a new reasoning model designed for domain-specific, transparent and multilingual reasoning.

The AI vendor launched two versions of Magistral: Small and Medium.

Magistral Small, the open source version, is a 24 billion-parameter model. Magistral Medium is the enterprise version. It is available on Amazon SageMaker and will soon be available on IBM Watsonx, Microsoft Azure AI and Google Cloud Marketplace.

The large language model works across global languages and alphabets and is suited for structured calculations and programmatic logic, Mistral said. The model can reason in French, Spanish, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, English and Simplified Chinese.

Magistral represents a trend among frontier model makers to focus on test-time reasoning, according to Bradley Shimmin, an analyst at The Futurum Group. Test-time reasoning is a technique that enables a model to engage in a deliberate thinking process when answering questions, instead of just regurgitating information.

Magistral's introduction comes after Chinese AI vendor DeepSeek introduced its reasoning model in January and rival OpenAI launched two new reasoning models in April.

"These companies are exploring how to improve that ability," Shimmin said. "It is true that a reasoning model is going to be more accurate ... than a non-test-time reasoning model."

With Magistral, Mistral is focusing on performance, while still trying to maintain its stance as an open model provider with the release of Magistral Small as an open weight model under the Apache 2.0 license, he said.