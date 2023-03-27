Canva steps up design game with new AI-powered design tools

Canva's new AI tools create the same dilemma that similar AI tools present to designers, artists and content creators: While the technology eases the creative process, it also raises the specter of AI displacing human jobs.

The graphic design platform vendor has expanded the capabilities of its Visual Worksuite with Brand Hub, introduced on March 23 and available now.

The Visual Worksuite is a set of tools and features that help teams and organizations create. Brand Hub offers businesses a palette of capabilities that include creating a brand kit with their logo, instantly updating brand assets across a company with a single click using Magic Replace, and setting controls such as fonts and colors that are specific to a brand.

Canva's Visual Worksuite is now powered by AI tools supporting the design process. For example, Magic Design creates a curated selection of personalized templates for designers. Magic Edit adds and replaces anything within the design. And Canva Assistant recommends images, layouts and custom AI-generated content to designers.

Designers' dilemma Although Canva caters to a broader audience than just designers, by introducing AI-powered tools, it and other design platforms such as Adobe Firefly are starting to produce somewhat of a dilemma for designers, said Sheila Mahoutchian, an analyst at Forrester Research. "All these AI features that they are rolling out are creating an opportunity that is both exciting and concerning," Mahoutchian said. The tools make it easier for designers to do previously time-consuming tasks. Tasks such as cleaning up details around images or removing unwanted objects from pictures are now much more streamlined because of AI. It's an evolution, and it's good. The question is where will we take it and how will we change as a result of these new kinds of capabilities? Sheila MahoutchianAnalyst, Forrester Research However, designers and other creators now face new uncertainty by being largely relieved of some mundane tasks. "Now that things are going faster, what will we do with our time, and how will they grow and evolve from there?" Mahoutchian said, referring to designers. On one hand, designers might feel that the new capabilities will eliminate their jobs since they no longer have to do these chores. But the tools and capabilities could also lead to new growth opportunities, such as working with the AI tools to create different and new design elements. "It's an evolution, and it's good," Mahoutchian said. "The question is where will we take it and how will we change as a result of these new kinds of capabilities?"