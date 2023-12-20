Abandoning Figma merger will cost Adobe $1 billion

Adobe and Figma called off their $20 billion merger earlier this week after U.K. and EU regulators cited concerns about the future competition among remote collaboration tech platforms for designers. It will still cost Adobe $1 billion.

The billion-dollar termination fee was part of the original planned merger agreement from September 2022. A new termination agreement between Adobe and Figma invoked the payment clause, according to Adobe.

The European Commission (EC), the EU's cabinet government, opened an investigation into the Adobe-Figma merger last August and sent a statement of objections to Adobe last month. In it, the EC said the "proposed acquisition of Figma may reduce competition in the global markets for the supply of interactive product design software and of other creative design software."

Though it's on the hook for the termination fee, Adobe will recoup the capital and developer bandwidth it had set aside for the Figma acquisition at a time it's sorely needed, pointed out Constellation Research analyst Liz Miller. The company can now devote more resources to the continued development of generative AI tools such as Firefly for image generation.

Figma, which describes itself as a "single multiplayer canvas" to design digital products, will continue to release new products and AI features on its own, CEO and founder Dylan Field said in a blog post.

"Both Adobe and Figma came out as winners, albeit there would have been an even bigger win had the acquisition been allowed to continue," Miller said. "But in this scenario, Figma, an organization that didn’t slow down during the past year of inquisition, continued to grow…and now they have a billion-dollar infusion of innovation investment heading their way."

Adobe's CEO Shantanu Narayen -- shown here delivering an Adobe Summit keynote -- left the Figma merger still convinced it would have worked well.