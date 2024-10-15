Adobe makes generative AI video model safe for enterprises

Adobe expanded its Firefly family of generative AI models with a new video generation model aimed at enterprises concerned about copyright and other problems associated with generative AI technology.

The digital content creation vendor introduced the Firefly Video Model in a public beta on Oct. 14.

The video model joins others such as the Image Model, Vector Model and Design Model.

Video generation The Firefly Video Model will power new Adobe Creative Cloud offerings. They include Generative Extend for video editing, which enables users to extend clips to cover holes in footage, hold shots longer and make transitions smoother. It is now available in beta in Premier Pro. Adobe is also rolling out Text to Video and Image to Video, also powered by the Firefly Video Model, in a limited public beta in the Firefly web app. Text to Video lets video editors generate video from text prompts, access camera controls, and use images for B-Roll generation. Image to Video enables users to transform images into live-action clips. The Firefly Video Model is an example of the fast-growing availability of multimodal capabilities in the generative AI market. More vendors are paying attention to video generation. For example, earlier this year, OpenAI introduced its text-to-video model Sora. On Oct. 4, social media giant Meta introduced Movie Gen, a video model that uses text inputs to generate new videos. It can also edit existing footage or still images.

Reliable training data A differentiator between the Firefly Video Model and other AI video generators is the data Adobe trains its model on, said Futurum Group analyst Keith Kirkpatrick. "Adobe does not train its video models on unverified or unsafe content," Kirkpatrick said. "The fact that Adobe doesn't train on unverified or unlicensed content is important for enterprises and others that want to use video for commercial purposes." This is because enterprises do not want to ingest copyrighted content, which could lead them to infringe on the intellectual property rights of creators, Kirkpatrick continued. For many enterprises, the main issues are trust and reliability, Constellation Research analyst Liz Miller said. This is because many CIOs and CISOs are barring the introduction of large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI tools because they have not been able to vet them for security and compliance and regulatory demands, Miller said. "There's so many questions when it comes to how these LLMs are trained, " she said. "You're starting to see that nuance really become very important for a lot of enterprises. That's why I think you're starting to see this interesting shift that's happening in the workflow around utilizing these tools." A model like Firefly Video that has been intentionally trained to be enterprise-ready and commercially friendly is appealing, Miller said.