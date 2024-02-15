OpenAI intros text-to-video model Sora, challenges rivals

ChatGPT creator OpenAI on Thursday introduced Sora, a generative AI model that can create video from text.

Sora generates videos that are about a minute long depending on the user's prompt, according to OpenAI. It can produce complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion and accurate details of the subject.

The model is available to red teamers such as visual artists, designers and filmmakers who can examine and test it for harm or risk, OpenAI said.

OpenAI's release of the text-to-video model comes two days after it revealed that it was testing memory with ChatGPT so that the AI chatbot can remember something specific.

And the AI vendor, the exclusive partner of Microsoft, released Sora on the same day Google introduced the updated version of its Gemini multimodal model, ratcheting up the near-monthly generative AI competition between the two tech giants.

The new text-to-video model also comes three days after competitor Stability AI introduced a new image generation model, Stable Cascade, which can generate photos and produce variations of the same image. Meanwhile, another player in the generative AI image market, Midjourney, has also been working on video.

A natural progression The release of Sora is a natural progression for OpenAI, Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran said. The thing that was left for them in some sense was video, and this is a natural evolution in the multimodal progress that OpenAI has been making. Arun ChandrasekaranAnalyst, Gartner OpenAI started as a natural language company, but it has expanded into other modalities such as images, coding, speech and now video, he noted. "They've been trying to expand the various modalities that reflect the real world that they could offer to enterprise clients," Chandrasekaran said. "The thing that was left for them in some sense was video, and this is a natural evolution in the multimodal progress that OpenAI has been making." OpenAI is not the first vendor to venture into text-to-video. AI startup Runway introduced its text-to-video AI model Gen-2 last March. Facebook parent company Meta also introduced Make-A-Video in 2022, and later Emu Video and Emu Edit last November. Both enable text instructions and a method for text-to-video generation. However, for OpenAI, this is a way to show that it's also competitive in this market, Constellation Research founder R. "Ray" Wang said. "The public announcement of Sora and red team availability to researchers is a stake in the ground," Wang said. "It's going to give Stability AI and Midjourney a run for their money."