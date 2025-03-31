Amazon Nova Act latest AI model for browser use

Amazon introduced Amazon Nova Act on Monday, a new AI model that can be trained to carry out agentic actions such as performing search, answering questions or checking out within a web browser. It also introduced Amazon Nova Act SDK. Both releases keep Amazon as a key player in the agentic market.

Amazon released the new model alongside nova.amazon.com, a new website that enables developers to easily explore Amazon Nova, the vendor's latest generation of foundation models.

Amazon Web Services first introduced Amazon Nova foundation models at re:Invent 2024 last December. The family of models comes in three sizes: Nova Micro, Lite and Pro. According to Amazon, the model generates text from different modalities.

Developers can also access a research preview of the Amazon Nova Act SDK on nova.amazon.com. Developers can use the SDK to build agents that can complete tasks in a web browser and continues the trend in the generative AI market toward AI agents and agentic systems.

Amazon is also not the first vendor to introduce an agentic browser use tool. Last fall, Anthropic released a beta of Computer Use, an API that enables developers to direct Claude to use the computer. The API interacts the a computer the way a human does -- by looking at the screen, moving the screen and typing.

In December, Google DeepMind launched a research prototype called Project Mariner, which Google claimed can understand and reason through information in a user browser. In January, OpenAI launched Operator in research preview. The tool can perform tasks for users on the web. OpenAI's computer-using agent powers Operator.

Not behind and a developer mindshare With many other foundation model providers having released computer and web browsing functions, Amazon might appear to be behind in the market. However, Bradley Shimmin, an analyst at The Futurum Group, said that is not true. He said that Amazon has been studying the benefits of agentic AI for a couple of years and discussing it with analysts, even if it did not outwardly produce a product. "They were very early to look at the value proposition of agentic processes," Shimmin said. "They've been thinking about this for a while and are not just late to the party." While there seems to be little differentiation between Amazon Nova Act and other browser use tools, the SDK takes things a step further, enabling developers to take Amazon's agent APIs, such as search and speech-to-text agents, and embed them into the application they're building, according to Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran. "Amazon has a lot of mindshare with those developers, so that in some sense differentiates them," Chandrasekaran said. Plus, the Amazon Nova Act shows Amazon is also becoming more comfortable and bolder with its foundation model, Chandrasekaran said. "It looks like they're ready to give a lot more branding and prominence for their first-party model," he said. He added that knowing how Amazon plans to position this relative to the Anthropic models would be interesting.