What comes next after AI agents? We had to ask

At first, ChatGPT and generative AI were the buzzwords to describe the life-changing tech of large language models. Next came copilots. Then agentic AI, which hit the mainstream last year.

This all happened in less than three years. Logically, then, agentic AI should be hitting its expiration date, with a new flavor of generative AI coming out faster than H&M, Zara and Shein cycle through polyester prints. We should be seeing the next phase now, or at least very soon, as the technology -- and the buzzwords around it -- evolves.

Comparing enterprise AI to fast fashion might sound six kinds of crazy, considering that it's still so new. Just this month, Adobe, Qualtrics, Oracle, OpenAI and Deloitte launched agentic AI platforms, joining others such as Microsoft, AWS and Salesforce, all of which had released their own in the previous months. But here we are. Before some companies could even evaluate copilots, we moved on to autonomous agents, which themselves could be left behind for the next thing in fairly short order.

This is the speed at which generative AI is moving, according to experts at Adobe Summit last week in Las Vegas and at the online MarTech conference.

"I think all of these things are fads, and they do have shelf lives," Forrester Research analyst Brandon Purcell said. "AI as a concept is a moving target. First it was predictive stuff, and then generative, and now it's agentic. I don't know what the next thing is going to be. I think agentic probably has more than a year of staying power just because there's automation involved, there are real efficiency gains, and there might even be some top-line growth for the companies who do it well."

Regardless of what it's called, agentic AI is here to stay, according to Klaasjan Tukker, senior director of product marketing for Adobe Experience Platform. Eventually, it will just run, and its users won't think about it or talk about it -- much like we use a map app on our phone and don't think about the vast server technology it takes to plan a route from Point A to Point B. Or like we get behind the wheel of our car and don't think about the engine or drivetrain.

Cars in general are a frontier for AI's next evolution.

"Self-driving autonomous activity is full of listening, reasoning, verification ... building a plan," Tukker said. "They're already off what we now call agentic capability."