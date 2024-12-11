Reddit, OpenAI challenge Google with new releases

Reddit and OpenAI introduced products that compete against Google's search and video-generating market. The social news platform Reddit on Dec. 9 introduced Reddit Answers, an AI search tool that helps users find answers more easily on Reddit.

On the same day, OpenAI moved its video generation model Sora out of research preview and into general availability. While Sora directly competes with Google Veo, Reddit's release of the search platform is another example of how the search market is changing.

Reddit Answers Although Google continues to dominate the overall search market, other alternatives -- notably the generative AI search platform Perplexity AI -- are gaining popularity. Meanwhile, Reddit changed its data usage terms in April after it noticed AI vendors using data from the platform to train their AI systems. The platform started to charge for data usage. Reddit has also gained popularity in the past year, appearing frequently not only on Google search but also on Perplexity and Microsoft's Bing search engine. Reddit Answers is the news platform's next step. It enables users to ask questions and get answers through a new AI-powered conversational interface. It also provides summaries of relevant conversations and details. Reddit Answers takes advantage of Reddit's mass of data and users' voices, said Nikhil Lai, an analyst at Forrester Research. "Reddit's voice of the customer has been taken advantage of by some of the bigger search engines," Lai said. "This is a defensive strategy, and it's necessary for Reddit to deepen its moat and keep people on Reddit instead of having to go to Google or being on Perplexity to get Reddit data." A differentiator for Reddit is that it allows users to act how they want and express their personalities, Lai said. "We've seen Reddit rank higher and higher on Google because there's so much natural language on Reddit, and the language expressed on Reddit is authentic, and Google rewards authentic, authoritative, natural-sounding language," he said. However, one hurdle Reddit faces if it wants users to access it directly versus through Google or Perplexity is its level of accuracy and relevance. "It's easy to underestimate how good Google's machine learning is," Lai said, noting that Google's machine learning technology can predict users' search patterns. Meanwhile, Reddit doesn't have as advanced a machine learning engine, he continued. "The results are going to be less relevant and potentially less accurate if the source material is just threads, and threads can be easily manipulated," Lai said. "We will definitely see people shifting away from searching for the word 'Reddit' on Google and instead going directly to Reddit answers."