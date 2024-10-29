Meta joins others reinventing search with AI

Meta has begun exploring generative AI search.

The social media giant is working on an AI-powered search engine to reduce its dependence on Google and Microsoft, the Information reported.

The AI search engine will create conversational AI-generated summaries of recent events and news and send them to users through Meta's AI chatbot. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp also struck a multiyear deal with Reuters to provide real-time answers to questions about the news.

A new opportunity The development comes during a season where many vendors are finding new opportunities with search using generative AI. For example, Google -- the clear leader in search up to now -- has transformed its longstanding search strategy with AI Overviews, a feature that summarizes search results and provides product comparisons and other generative AI-powered services, over the past year. On Oct. 28, Google expanded AI Overviews to more than 100 countries. Also, earlier this year, ChatGPT maker OpenAI revealed it is testing a new AI search model called SearchGPT. OpenAI has also entered into partnerships with news organizations including the Associated Press and Hearst, although The New York Times is suing the generative AI vendor and its partner, Microsoft, for infringing on the newspaper’s copyrighted content. With other AI vendors finding opportunities with search, it is natural for Meta to jump on board, said Mark Beccue, an analyst with TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. "It makes sense to me that Meta is exploring this," Beccue said. However, this seems more like a consumer play than an enterprise-focused one because the younger consumers are less likely to open Google and type out a search than older ones, he continued.

Behavior change This is due to a behavioral change among users, said Futurum Group analyst Lisa Martin. "Recent studies have shown that younger generations, like Gen Z and Gen Alpha, are no longer using the word ‘Google’ as a verb and they are ‘searching’ instead," Martin said. "This definitely opens up the playing field." The change in user preferences and behavior is leading vendors relatively new to search such as Meta and OpenAI to try to challenge Google's dominant position in search. "[Google] is facing a challenge as AI is poised to change everything," Martin said. Meanwhile, recent surveys by Forrester Research found that consumers between the age of 18 and 34 are going to other mediums for answers. For example, they look to Amazon for product recommendations and TikTok for lifestyle advice. "There's been a diversification of search beyond Google going on," said Forrester analyst Nikhil Lai. "That's definitely accelerating because of ChatGPT's popularity." The change could even affect Google's search ad market, with some experts predicting that the search giant’s market share could fall significantly in the coming years. As for Meta, the new search system is promising, Martin said. The social media giant might be prudent to be selective with ways it uses the new search system. "Rather than bombarding users with news in their feeds that they may not want to see, for which Meta has come under fire for years, with AI search Meta could give users the choice of when and what to see in their feeds," she said. "If this happens, it will transform the user experience and put users much more in the driver's seat than ever before."