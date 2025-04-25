Perplexity is on iOS, but problems remain for AI search firm

AI search vendor Perplexity is spreading its reach in an attempt to gain more users of its popular search tool.

The 2022 startup introduced on Wednesday the Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant. The voice assistant uses web browsing and multi-app actions to book reservations, send emails and calendar invites, and play media from the app, Perplexity said in a post on X.

The vendor originally launched the Android app in January.

In addition to launching on the iPhone, Perplexity revealed Thursday that it has a new global partnership with Motorola and will be pre-installed on the newest Motorola devices. Users have direct access to the Perplexity assistant.

The iOS launch and the global partnership with Motorola show how the AI search vendor is widening its reach and acquiring more users. The AI vendor first came on the market as an alternative to Google search and gained traction from the start. However, while Perplexity has made small inroads on Google's search dominance, the likelihood of Perplexity taking a big chunk of Google's search market share is slim, industry observers say.