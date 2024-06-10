Apple Intelligence GenAI, ChatGPT to boost Siri on iPhone, Mac

Apple on Monday unveiled its own generative AI system, Apple Intelligence, along with plans to use OpenAI’s ChatGPT large language model to turn its 14-year-old Siri voice assistant into a conversational chatbot.

The long-anticipated move came after the consumer electronics giant fell behind in the GenAI race while other big tech vendors leaped ahead with AI-fueled multimodal chatbots and digital personal assistants.

In keeping with the messaging for which Apple has been known for decades, the company leaned heavily on privacy, assuring customers that their personal data would stay private, even when user prompts are offloaded to ChatGPT.

"With Apple Intelligence, powerful intelligence goes hand in hand with powerful privacy," said CEO Tim Cook during a streamed keynote in which he pledged that independent experts could inspect the system’s code and servers to verify privacy. "We want to extend the privacy and security of your iPhone into the cloud to unlock even more intelligence."

Apple Intelligence, which Apple plans to roll out gradually into the fall, was built with multimodal fusion LLM technology. It runs on-device on the latest iPhones using Apple chips to process actions involving users’ emails, texts, calendars, photos, notes and other Apple apps.

For information that requires a larger context about the world apart from personal data, the system routes queries to a private Apple cloud hosted an instance of ChatGPT based on GPT-4. Users will be asked to approve these outbound requests.

"Apple touts its AI-on-device capabilities where they have a huge advantage over others," said Andy Thurai, a Constellation Research analyst. "Given that they own the ecosystem, phones, and the chips in the phone, technically they can infer many AI models and make them work locally without ever hitting any outside cloud."

Possible enterprise role While Apple is a consumer-facing company, it has reach into the enterprise world if only by virtue of so many corporate employees and executives using iPhones for work, said Tim Miner, CEO of By the People Technologies, an AI strategy firm. For these enterprise users, a fully activated Siri could be the modern, capable personal assistant that many have envisioned for GenAI chatbots. "My phone can suddenly turn into a real assistant, where I just ask Siri, ‘How many people were on that call? Send an email to all of them and connect them with the notes that we just took. And, by the way, put me on a flight at four o'clock,’" Miner said. "With that kind of stuff, we're suddenly getting to the point where real usefulness is suddenly met with the phone." However, Miner said his enterprise clients will need to be assured that their data remains private. "The big thing with Apple is privacy. Now, how they're going to pull this off is the question," he said. "They need to make sure that ChatGPT isn’t recording any of this stuff, and they claim they will."

Apple and rivals For some observers, Apple did what it needed to do catch up. But essentially it came up with a system that is similar to GenAI tools from Microsoft (and its partner, OpenAI) and Google, which have the advantage of being geared toward enterprise data. Both Microsoft and Google also enable users to run their GenAI systems on their personal devices with privacy measures, noted Rowan Curran, a Forrester analyst. "Apple's approach is not necessarily fundamentally different from that," Curran said. "But this is very important from the consumer side, because Apple is able to put all these things through the same operating system and the same hardware-software stack." As for working with OpenAI, Curran said that appears to be a practical choice in a GenAI arena in which Google, Amazon and even Microsoft offer users a choice of multiple large language models from many different vendors, as well as their own. Whether Apple can turn its dominant position in smartphones and accessories such as Air Pods and the Apple Watch into an enterprise play might hinge on future arrangements with third-party app providers, including Microsoft and Google. "In the generative AI market, collaboration and learning from one's peers and competitors is essential," Curran said. "I see more amicability between a lot of the tech providers than I might normally expect to see in a market like this. So, I certainly think that there's space for that."