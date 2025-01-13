Adobe launches new GenAI Firefly tool for retailers

Adobe is giving retailers the ability to produce content at scale using Firefly, its generative AI text-to-image model.

The stock image and design software provider on Monday introduced Adobe Firefly Bulk Create at NRF 2025, a retailer conference in New York.

Bulk Create lets users automate repetitive tasks in the content production cycle using generative AI.

Users can use the new tool to resize assets for marketing campaigns, such as swapping backgrounds with Firefly-generated images.

Firefly Bulk Create is powered by Services, a collection of APIs that bring Adobe design capabilities such as Generative Fill and Generative Expand into the daily work of content producers. Generative Fill enables users to create imagery with a text prompt. Generative Expand lets users extend images with AI.

The addition of Adobe Bulk Create comes as many AI vendors work to create tools to help retailers and those in the e-commerce industry simplify mundane tasks.

For example, Google also introduced generative AI tools for retailers on Sunday. Google said retailers could use AI agents in Agentspace to personalize the customer experience by offering product recommendations and answering questions. Google Agentspace is the vendor's platform that helps companies build AI agents.

Time saver Tools like Firefly Bulk Create can help retailers save time in getting a product to market. Firefly Bulk Create will attract creative teams and agencies that are already investing in Adobe's custom models, said Liz Miller, an analyst at Constellation Research. Many teams and agencies are looking for tools that can help accelerate their creative processes, she said What stands out here is how practical this AI approach is Liz MillerAnalyst, Constellation Research "[It] gets the idea out of a creative mind and into exploration and iteration faster," she said. "Tools like Bulk Create get assets from early creation into bulk iteration and application." "What stands out here is how practical this AI approach is," Miller continued. Adobe considered the challenges faced by retail workers in e-commerce and marketing in launching a product as well as applying budgets and time to prepare a full suite of assets from images on a carousel or address the size and formats of ads. "Bulk Create addresses the reality of the work and workflow of not just creatives, marketers or advertisers but also of businesses," she said.