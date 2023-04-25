Nvidia NeMo Guardrails address trust concerns with AI bots

Nvidia on Tuesday introduced Nvidia NeMo Guardrails, a toolkit aimed at enabling large enterprises to control large language models and generative AI systems such as ChatGPT to make them safe and trustworthy.

Part of the Nvidia AI platform, Nvidia NeMo is a cloud-native enterprise framework that enterprises can use to build, customize and deploy generative AI models.

NeMo Guardrails is an open-source software toolkit that sits between the user and an LLM-enabled application. It enables enterprises to develop safe and trustworthy LLM conversational systems, according to Nvidia. Guardrails works with all LLMs, including ChatGPT from Microsoft partner OpenAI.

The toolkit can easily be integrated with community toolkits such as LangChain or Zapier. LangChain is a framework on GitHub built around LLM applications and can be used for summarization, chatbots and generative question-answering.

Guardrails is built on CoLang, a modeling language. CoLang provides a readable and extensible interface for users to control the behavior of their AI bots with natural language.

NeMo Guardrails users can add programmable rules to their AI chatbots to define user interaction and guard the conversation between a human and a generative AI system.

Lowering anxiety Guardrails will help reduce some concerns about AI chatbots, said Cambrian AI founder and analyst Karl Freund. "This will lower the anxiety level, help give [enterprises] the tools that they can customize to meet their business needs and provide the security and the topical guidance and reduce chance hallucination of large language models," Freund said. Generative AI "hallucinations" include when the systems combine ideas and words that shouldn't go together and don't make sense, or when the chatbots invent things, like books or references to authoritative academic sources, that don't exist. NeMo Guardrails is also a way for Nvidia to make it easier for enterprises to start using generative AI because the technology targets the issue of trust, Freund added. Many enterprises do not trust AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and therefore are unwilling to deploy their own generative AI systems. "This is going to lower the temperature and give people the confidence they need that they can control this monster we've created, which is GPT-4," Freund said, referring to the latest iteration of OpenAI's dominant generative AI text system. While using an LLM to balance or check LLMs may seem strange, it's inevitable, said Opus Research analyst Dan Miller. The new Nvidia generative AI safety system reflects concerns about the balance between humans and AI, he said. "We humans don't want to be totally replaced," Miller said. "But if we can, we should recognize that that part of our responsibility is to establish those guardrails or put limits on what the outputs [of AI] is going to be. Using an AI can make us more efficient at doing that." Moreover, using an LLM to guard another LLM is the sensible thing to do, Freund said. "You're not going to solve this problem by writing C code," he said, referring to the still-used 1970s-era programming language. "You're going to solve this problem by tapping into the power of an LLM to help constrain what an LLM might say to [an inquiry]."