Dell enters generative AI market with Nvidia partnership

Dell Technologies has stepped into the generative AI market.

The computer hardware and software provider launched a joint project with AI vendor Nvidia to make generative AI capabilities available for on-premises Dell customers for their business needs.

Dell revealed the partnership, dubbed Project Helix, on May 23 at the Dell Technologies World 2023 conference in Las Vegas.

Customers will have access to Dell servers such as PowerEdge XE9680 and PowerEdge R760xa for training and AI inferencing, as well as Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs and Nvidia Networking. The project also includes Nvidia AI Enterprise software, which supports Nvidia's large language model framework, NeMo, and NeMo Guardrails for building responsible generative AI chatbots.

AI in a box "What Dell wants to do is basically give you AI in a box," said Jack Gold, an analyst at J. Gold Associates,. Compared with cloud providers like Google or Microsoft, Dell focuses on enterprises needing their own infrastructure. "Dell is throwing in the hardware piece as well and saying we'll sell you the whole box with the software," Gold said. While other vendors such as independent SambaNova Systems also offer complete generative AI packages (with both the hardware and software), Dell's differentiating factor is its momentum with its Apex service portfolio, Gold said. However, more providers are expected to offer services like these soon, Gold continued. "But if you're a Dell house, if you're buying from Dell, it's attractive to buy from Dell because now they're giving you a capability that you didn't have before."