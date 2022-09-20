Nvidia unveils Omniverse Cloud for metaverse applications

For enterprise applications ranging from digital twins and simulation to robotics, Nvidia has raised its bet on the metaverse by turning to the cloud.

The AI hardware, software and gaming vendor on Tuesday unveiled a slate of new cloud services, including its first software-and-infrastructure-as-a-service offering: Omniverse Cloud. Nvidia’s Omniverse is the vendor's platform for building and operating metaverse applications.

“The next wave of AI is where AI interacts with the physical world,” CEO Jensen Huang said on Tuesday during a streamed keynote at Nvidia's GTC developer conference. “Omniverse is useful wherever digital and physical worlds meet.”

Omniverse Cloud Nvidia Omniverse Cloud is a suite of cloud services for artists, developers and enterprise teams to build metaverse applications. Applications on Omniverse Cloud include Omniverse Farm, a system layer that enables users to scale 3D workloads; Omniverse Replicator, which helps users generate 3D synthetic data to train computer vision and robotics; and Omniverse Nucleus Cloud, a system that enables 3D designers and teams to work together using a shared universal scene description. “Omniverse Cloud is taking some of the best elements of what you can deploy in Omniverse and making them accessible over the internet,” said J.P. Gownder, an analyst at Forrester. The cloud platform gives users a starting point for advanced metaverse technologies and services that they can use without making a huge investment into building their own, according to Gownder. “It should make it more democratized,” he said. “It should make it cheaper, more scalable, but it probably won’t do everything you would eventually necessarily want to do.” Omniverse Cloud also enables employees in organizations to access tools and technologies for simulation and content creation, said Tuong Nguyen, an analyst at Gartner. “Employees aren’t limited to a specific device,” like a high-powered desktop machine, Nguyen said. Omniverse Cloud also will enable collaboration between employees. While Nvidia did not reveal the price of Omniverse Cloud, “enterprises will need to evaluate the costs of increased accessibility to these tools and technologies,” Nguyen said, including the cost of cloud usage and connectivity and network time. However, Nvidia is positioning itself as a leading vendor in the metaverse market, especially since there’s not a lot of competition now, said Daniel Newman, an analyst at Futurum Research. “Whether it’s Meta or Microsoft, a lot of these companies that are trying to build 3D collaborative environments, digital twins, data replication, simulation, they’re going to be utilizing Nvidia’s software,” he said. Nvidia said that current users of its Omniverse technology include WPP, the multinational advertising and communications company, which is using the platform to create a suite of services for personalized programmatic content for customers, according to Nvidia. Lowe's is also using Omniverse to test digital twins that enable sales associates to visualize and interact with nearly all of a store's digital data at two of the home hardware retailer's locations. Omniverse Farm and Replicator containers are available now on the NVIDIA NGC cloud platform for self-service deployment on AWS using Amazon EC2 G5 instances with Nvidia A10G Tensor Core GPUs. In addition, Omniverse Cloud will be available as NVIDIA-managed services via early access by application.