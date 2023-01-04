Nvidia adds generative AI suite to Omniverse platform

Nvidia released new metaverse technologies for enterprises with a suite of generative AI tools.

The AI hardware and software vendor on Jan. 3 at the CES 2023 conference introduced its Omniverse portals with generative AI for 3D and RTX, updates to its Omniverse Enterprise platform, and an early access program for developers who want to build avatars and virtual assistants.

Suite of generative AI tools

Nvidia's Omniverse is a platform that enables users to create metaverse technologies based on Pixar's Universal Scene Description system.

The vendor has added a new suite of experimental generative AI tools for 3D artists, including Audio2Face, Audio2Gesture and Audio2Emotion, enabling users to animate 3D characters. The updates to these tools enable creators to generate facial expressions from an audio file with Audio2Face and create emotions with Audio2Emotion and gestures with Audio2Gesture.

The vendor also said all users of RTX -- a computing platform used to design large, complex AI models -- would be able to download an update to the painting program Canvas that enables users to create and conceptualize panoramic environments and beautiful images.

"Adding generative AI tools to Omniverse enables creators to automate certain tasks and hence be more creative quickly," said Patrick Moorhead, founder and analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy.

By enabling users to create 3D objects from 2D images and videos, automate facial expressions on a 3D model, and do simple background optimizations, Nvidia aims to save creators the time they spent manually performing those tasks, Moorhead said.

Nvidia tries to stay ahead of metaverse competitors such as Apple and Meta through its relationship with creators and developers, Moorhead added.

"By Nvidia staying close to creators and developers, it can get a jump on the software and hardware tools it needs to stay ahead," he said. In addition, by staying close to the latest breakthroughs creators and developers are making in the metaverse, Nvidia can gain enough insight to offer timely hardware, software and services.