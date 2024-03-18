Nvidia unveils new AI Blackwell chip, microservices and more

Nvidia today introduced a number of new AI services and infrastructure for enterprises and cloud providers that need more computing power to build large language models and AI-powered apps.

The company released a raft of products during its annual GTC AI developer conference, focused on bolstering its dominance in the exploding generative AI market. Nvidia touted a list of major cloud and AI application providers that will use its latest AI chips.

As expected, the vendor introduced its new generation of Blackwell GPUs, the next version of its AI platform Nvidia AI Enterprise 5.0, with the newly introduced Nvidia Microservices and other industry-specific applications for its Nvidia Omniverse platform.

New AI chips The new Blackwell B200 GPU architecture includes six technologies for AI computing. It is manufactured with two GPU dies connected by a 10 TB-per-second chip-to-chip link, according to Nvidia. "Hopper is fantastic, but we need bigger GPUs," CEO Jensen Huang said during his keynote. Nvidia GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip connects two Nvidia B200 Tensor Core GPUs to the Nvidia CPU through an NVLink. It is built to support more compute and model sizes with new inference capabilities. Enterprises looking to build AI systems for the future should utilize the latest and best GPU technology they can access, and the Blackwell architecture provides a "compelling" option, Gartner Research analyst Chirag Dekate said. He added that it enables users to deliver more compute in a smaller footprint. Building GenAI models However, it's unlikely that it will be available for broad enterprise adoption until later this year, Dekate added. Cloud hyperscalers such as Google, Microsoft and Oracle will likely be the first to access the latest chips as they order mass quantities of GPUs to build and train very large language models. They will also offer Nvidia's compute power to customers through their cloud services. Oracle, for example, already announced plans to add Nvidia Grace Blackwell to Nvidia DGX Cloud on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle customers can now access the new GB200 NVL72-based instances for training and inference. Hyperscalers will also likely be the first to use Blackwell because of the expense, said Forrester Research analyst Alvin Nguyen. Most enterprises also don't have the resources that are available to hyperscalers trying to train large generative AI models. "The understandable way to get better with GenAI is to increase the datasets, increase the size of networks," Nguyen said. "The problem is that the infrastructure has to be huge. Only hyperscalers can really do that." While Nvidia is in a leadership position in the AI hardware market, there is also Intel with its upcoming Gaudi 3 AI accelerator, and other vendors such as Sambanova that provide other options. "You don't necessarily have to be at the same speeds as long as you can meet customer demands and have close enough or decent enough speeds," Nguyen said. He added that companies running smaller LLMs may not need the highest performing chips from Nvidia and could use lower-cost chips from other AI hardware providers.