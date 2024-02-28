SambaNova Systems intros Samba-1 generative AI model

AI hardware and software provider SambaNova Systems on Wednesday introduced a new 1 trillion-parameter generative AI model, Samba-1.

Samba-1 enables enterprises to train private data in a private environment, whether on the cloud or on premises.

The model uses a variety of open source models, including Meta Llama 2, Mistral 7B and Falcon 40B.

Samba-1's technology takes these models and pulls the best models to answer a user's prompt based on the enterprise application, according to the independent vendor.

For example, if a user asks the model to generate a non-disclosure agreement, Samba-1 chooses which of the open source models it is built on is best at creating legal NDAs and uses that model to perform the task.

The generative AI model is based on SambaNova's SN40L chip, which the AI vendor said is comparable to Nvidia AI chips from the AI hardware and software giant.

It is now available within the SambaNova Suite, a full-stack, generative AI platform optimized for enterprise and government organizations.

Growth of open source SambaNova's new model comes as AI users increasingly welcome open source models. Most recently, cloud giants such as Microsoft and Google have also shown support for open source models. Over the last two weeks, Google introduced its open model Gemma and Microsoft partnered with open source AI startup Mistral AI. "For the most part, I think we're going to see more and more use of [open] models in the generative AI space," IDC analyst Matthew Eastwood said. Therefore, SambaNova's use of open source models to create its generative model is not unusual, he said. However, open source models pose challenges such as lack of support from the vendors that create them. "It's all the same challenge for folks that have to think about how they want to put guardrails in place to really make sure that these tools are being used in a way that's not going to cause them some harm downstream," Eastwood added.