Google union organizer on AI job impact, working conditions

AI advocates typically respond to concerns about job loss with reassurances that AI will ultimately create more jobs. They also assert that if AI displaces jobs, organizations will upskill workers for new, more valuable jobs or train them enough on AI to remain employable in the AI-driven workplace of the future.

That case faced setbacks in the past two months as evidence mounted that AI is already destroying jobs. Amazon announced it was laying off 14,000 corporate workers so it can be more nimble. The cuts weren't portrayed as directly resulting from AI, but in June, CEO Andy Jassy said Amazon's workforce would shrink as the company embraces AI. Target and UPS announced similar layoffs.

But the reductions most explicitly caused by AI were at software vendors, including Salesforce, which said in September it would cut 4,000 customer support jobs. Earlier in the year, CEO Marc Benioff said AI was already doing nearly half the work in the department.

The loudest voices on AI's impact on jobs tend to be executives at vendors that make AI software or their biggest customers. Skeptics are harder to find.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Shannon Wait, a senior organizer at the Alphabet Workers Union (AWU), discusses the issue from the tech worker's point of view. Her job has mostly involved advocating for the rights of the workers who labor behind the scenes to make AI possible, which she details in the podcast. She also explains how those same workers are increasingly worried about losing their jobs to automation through AI.

"When people think about AI, they think innovation and curing cancer," Wait said. "We're going to move America into a new age and try to beat China in this race. Those are the talking points, when in reality the talking points should be the layoffs and job losses. We're streamlining shopping through ChatGPT instead of curing cancer."