Compare large language models vs. generative AI

For many people, the phrase generative AI brings to mind large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI's ChatGPT. Although LLMs are an important part of the generative AI landscape, they're only one piece of a bigger picture.

LLMs are a specific type of generative AI model specialized for linguistic tasks, such as text generation, question answering and summarization. Generative AI, a broader category, encompasses a much wider variety of model architectures and data types. In short, LLMs are a form of generative AI, but not all generative AI models are LLMs.

What is generative AI? The term generative AI refers to AI systems that can create new content, such as text, images, audio, video, visual art, conversation and code. Generative AI models create content by learning from large training data sets using machine learning (ML) algorithms and techniques. For example, a generative AI model tasked with creating new music would learn from a training data set containing a large collection of music. By employing ML and deep learning techniques and relying on its recognition of patterns in music data, the AI system could then create music based on user requests. Types of generative AI models Generative AI models are built on several types of ML algorithms, each with different capabilities and features. The following are some of the most common: Generative adversarial networks (GANs). Introduced in 2014, GANs are ML models in which two neural networks compete. The first network (the generator) creates original data, while the second (the discriminator) receives data and labels it as either AI-generated or real. By employing deep learning methods and a feedback loop that penalizes the discriminator for each mistake, the GAN learns how to generate increasingly realistic content.

Variational autoencoders (VAEs). Also introduced in 2014, VAEs use neural networks to both encode and decode data, enabling them to learn techniques for generating new data. The encoder compresses data into a condensed representation, and the decoder then uses this condensed form to reconstruct the input data. In this way, encoding helps the AI represent data more efficiently, and decoding helps it develop more efficient ways of generating data. VAEs can complete a variety of content generation tasks.

Diffusion models. Created in 2015, diffusion models are popular for image generation. These models work by gradually adding noise to input data over several steps to create a random noise distribution, then reversing this process to generate new data samples from that noise. Many image generation services, like OpenAI's Dall-E and Midjourney, apply diffusion techniques along with other ML algorithms to create highly detailed outputs.

Transformers. Introduced in 2017 to improve language translation, transformers revolutionized the field of natural language processing (NLP) through their use of self-attention mechanisms. These mechanisms enable transformers to process large volumes of unlabeled text to find patterns and relationships among words or sub-words in the data set. Transformers opened the door for large-scale generative AI models, especially LLMs, many of which rely on transformers to generate contextually relevant text.

Neural radiance fields (NeRFs). Introduced in 2020, NeRFs employ ML and artificial neural networks to generate 3D content from 2D images. By analyzing 2D images of a scene from various angles, NeRFs can infer the scene's 3D structure, enabling them to produce photorealistic 3D content. NeRFs show potential to advance multiple fields, such as robotics and virtual reality. Generative AI examples and use cases Common examples of generative AI include versatile chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Gemini (formerly Bard); image-generating platforms like Midjourney and Dall-E; code generation tools like GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer; and audio generation tools like AudioPaLM and Microsoft Vall-E. In line with the vast amount of models and tools under its umbrella, generative AI has many use cases. Organizations can use generative AI to create marketing and promotional images, personalize output for users, translate language, compile research, summarize meeting notes and much more. Choosing the right generative AI tool comes down to matching its capabilities with the organization's objectives.

What are large language models? LLMs are a type of generative AI that deals specifically with text-based content. Traditional LLMs use deep learning algorithms and rely on massive data sets to understand text input and generate new text output, such as song lyrics, social media blurbs, short stories and summaries. LLMs belong to a class of AI models called foundation models. As the term suggests, LLMs form the fundamental architecture for much of AI language comprehension and generation. Many generative AI platforms, including ChatGPT, rely on LLMs to produce realistic output. The LLM evolution In 1966, the Eliza chatbot debuted at MIT. While not a modern language model, Eliza was an early example of NLP; the program engaged in dialogue with users by recognizing keywords in their natural-language input and choosing a reply from a set of preprogrammed responses. After the first AI winter -- the period between 1974 and 1980 when AI funding lagged -- the 1980s saw a resurgence of interest in NLP. Advancements in areas such as part-of-speech tagging and machine translation helped researchers better understand the structure of language, laying the groundwork for the development of small language models. Improvements in ML techniques, GPUs and other AI-related technology in the years that followed enabled developers to create more intricate language models that could handle more complex tasks. With the 2010s came further exploration of generative AI models' capabilities, with deep learning, GANs and transformers scaling the ability of generative AI -- LLMs included -- to analyze large amounts of training data and improve their content-creation abilities. By 2018, major tech companies had begun releasing transformer-based language models that could handle vast amounts of training data (therefore dubbed large language models). Google's Bert and OpenAI's GPT-1 were among the first LLMs. In the years since, an LLM arms race ensued, with updates and new versions of LLMs rolling out nearly constantly since the public launch of ChatGPT in late 2022. Recent LLMs like GPT-4 offer multimodal capabilities, meaning that the model is able to work with other mediums, such as images and audio, along with language. LLM examples and use cases LLM examples include OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, Google's Palm and Gemini models, and Meta's Llama series of open source models. LLMs have many use cases and benefits. Organizations can use traditional LLMs for text generation, translation, summarization, content classification, rephrasing text, sentiment analysis and conversational chatbots. Newer multimodal LLMs widen that scope, with models such as GPT-4 making it possible for the LLM to handle use cases like image generation. Multimodality and LLMs The emerging category of multimodal AI blurs the lines between LLMs and other types of generative AI. Multimodal generative models expand on the capabilities of traditional LLMs by adding the ability to understand other data types: Rather than solely handling text, multimodal models can also interpret and generate data formats such as images and audio. For example, users can now upload images to ChatGPT that the model can then incorporate into its text-based dialogues, as shown in the screenshot below. ChatGPT correctly identifies a gray catbird in a user-uploaded image.