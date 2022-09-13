Successful generative AI examples worth noting

Two classes of AI systems contributing to current AI success stories are generative AI and discriminative AI. Generative AI systems create things, such as pictures, audio, writing samples and anything that can be built with computer-controlled systems like 3D printers. Discriminative systems identify things like people in pictures, words in speech or handwriting and -- most importantly -- what's real vs. what's fake. The two are paired in a generative adversarial network (GAN) model.

For example, a GAN for creating realistic yet fake yearbook photos might use a generative model to synthesize human faces and then pass them, along with real photos, through a discriminative model to see if it can tell which are fake and which are real. The exercise trains both models. The discriminator gets better at identifying fakes, as it is told which images were created by the generator. The generator gets better at creating realistic photos, as it is told which fakes the discriminator successfully identified.

Generative adversarial network (GAN) basics

Generative AI examples show success in multiple industries Pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceutical companies (including Amgen, Insilico Medicine and others) and academic researchers are working with generative AI in areas such as designing proteins for medicines. Predicting the folding of proteins has been an enormous challenge for geneticists and pharmaceutical developers for decades. GANs are increasing researchers' abilities to understand and utilize protein synthesis. Genetics research. AI is also contributing to genetics research. Geneticists are learning to understand gene expression -- how specific genes and combinations of genes get turned on and off -- and what genes do when they are active. AI is also helping researchers predict how a gene expression will change in response to specific changes in the genes. This shows enormous promise for the development of gene therapies. It also optimizes treatments by predicting which medicines a person's genetics will best respond to. Manufacturing. In manufacturing, Autodesk, Creo and other products use generative AI to design physical objects. In some cases, they also create those objects through 3D printing or computer-controlled machining and additive manufacturing. Generative AI can create machine parts and sub-assemblies of larger objects, for example, and can sometimes optimize designs for the following aspects of the manufacturing process: materials efficiency (minimizing waste), simplicity (fewest parts) and speed of production.