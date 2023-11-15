34 AI content generators to explore in 2024

There are many types of AI content generators with a variety of uses for consumers and businesses.

ChatGPT, a powerful AI chatbot, inspired a flurry of attention with its November 2022 release. The technology behind it -- the GPT-3 language model -- has existed for some time. But ChatGPT made the technology publicly available to nontechnical users and drew attention to all the ways AI can be used to generate content.

This has prompted questions about how the technology will change the nature of work. Some schools are banning the technology for fears of plagiarism and cheating. Lawyers are debating whether it infringes on copyright and other laws pertaining to the authenticity of digital media. Coverage of the technology includes fear, awe and skepticism. But despite the reactions, generative AI has the potential to change the way content is created.

There are many types of AI content generators with a variety of uses for consumers and businesses.

ChatGPT, a powerful AI chatbot, inspired a flurry of attention with its November 2022 release. The technology behind it -- the GPT-3 language model -- has existed for some time. But ChatGPT made the technology publicly available to nontechnical users and drew attention to all the ways AI can be used to generate content. Now, more than a year after its release, many AI content generators have been created for different use cases.

This has prompted questions about how AI will change the nature of work. Some schools banned the technology for fear of plagiarism and cheating, while others have embraced it. Lawyers are debating whether it infringes on copyright and other laws pertaining to the authenticity of digital media. President Joe Biden also passed an executive order in October 2023 that addresses the technology's opportunities and risks in the workforce, education, consumer privacy and a range of other areas. Generative AI has the potential to change the way content is created.

What is AI-generated content? AI-generated content -- or generative AI -- refers to the algorithms that can automatically create new content in any digital medium. Algorithms are trained on a large amount of data. Outputs are then returned based on that data and a comparatively little bit of user input. But the key is that content is new and generated automatically. The most common example of a generative AI algorithm is ChatGPT. ChatGPT performs natural language processing and is based on the language model GPT-3. GPT-3 is trained on a large amount of human text from the internet and teaches the language model how to respond when interacting with users. Other generative AI programs work in a similar way. They are trained to develop a body of knowledge and use that knowledge to create novel outputs. Many commercial generative AI offerings are currently based on OpenAI's generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT and Codex.

What are the different types of AI-generated content? AI-generated content is not just limited to mimicking human writers. AI-generated content also exists in other media, such as the following: Image.

Speech.

Video.

Music.

Code. Despite the many types of content generative AI can create, the algorithms used to create it are often large language models such as GPT-3 and Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers -- also known as BERT.

How generative AI is used These different media can be used in tandem to generate various content. They can be used in many fields, including the following: Academia, to write papers and other long-form content.

Law, to write legal briefs.

Science, to automate and expedite drug discovery.

Art, to generate new works and unique content ideas.

Manufacturing, to expedite product development.

Digital marketing, to write copy and product descriptions, as well as draft social media posts.

Software development, to generate, remediate and summarize code.

Cybersecurity, to perform accelerated threat detection and develop malware.