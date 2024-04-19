Top 12 AI podcasts to listen to

Artificial intelligence is a hot topic in every business and household today.

While AI was first developed in the 1950s, it has taken on a new life in recent years -- in large part due to the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022.

Many companies have already adopted AI in some way -- including marketing, customer service and data analysis -- with more companies joining the fray each day. But with AI technology changing so fast, it can be hard to stay up to date on the latest developments and news.

Podcasts are an effective way to stay current on news in the AI world. There are AI podcasts to meet the needs of listeners of all levels. Some break down the latest AI news into easy-to-digest bites. Others give listeners access to the top minds in AI and related industries. TechTarget's Targeting AI is just one of many podcasts available to listeners. It features evergreen content on the world of AI as well as current AI developments.

Here are 12 of the top AI podcasts available on Apple, Spotify and other platforms.

Each of these podcasts was chosen from searches on Google, Spotify and Apple podcasts. All have above a 4-star rating and some are award-winning. All are hosted by long-time tech journalists, industry experts or researchers.

AI Breakdown From The Breakdown Network, AI Breakdown is a daily podcast focused on AI news analysis. Host Nathaniel Whittemore guides listeners through the latest news in AI and examines what these changes mean for advancements in human creativity, disruptions to work and industries, and the ever-changing relationships between humans and computers. Where to listen: Spotify, Apple and YouTube. Average episode length: 25 minutes. Host: Nathaniel Whittemore. Frequency: Daily.

AI in Business The AI in Business podcast is presented by Emerj, a publishing and marketing research company focusing on enterprise AI ROI. Hosted by Daniel Faggella, this podcast is geared toward nontechnical business leaders who want to integrate AI into their business practices to accelerate growth and deliver ROI. Through interviews with leaders from companies such as Facebook, Mastercard and IBM, Faggella uncovers use cases, best practices and the keys to success in implementing AI in business. Where to listen: Apple, Spotify and Soundcloud. Average episode length: 27 minutes. Host: Daniel Faggella. Frequency: Weekly.

AI Today Podcast Hosts Kathleen Walch and Ronald Schmelzer, both founders and managing partners of AI at Cognilytica, discuss the latest AI news in the AI Today Podcast. Discussions include cutting-edge AI technology and interviews with expert guests in easily digestible content that can be applied to real-world issues in the AI and tech industries. Where to listen: Apple and Spotify. Average episode length: 20 minutes. Hosts: Kathleen Walch and Ronald Schmelzer. Frequency: Twice a month.

Data Skeptic Data Skeptic is an interview-based podcast hosted by Kyle Polich that discusses topics including AI, machine learning, data science and statistics. It features themed seasons and offers a bingeable season of AI-related content -- including discussions on large language models, brain-inspired AI and safety concerns with AGI. Where to listen: Apple and Spotify. Average episode length: 40 minutes. Host: Kyle Polich. Frequency: Weekly.

Eye on AI The Eye on AI podcast focuses on an AI expert in each episode. Host Craig S. Smith -- an award-winning correspondent for The New York Times -- interviews AI researchers, tech business leaders and other experts who are leading trends in the AI and machine learning world. The podcast covers many topics including the use of AI in advanced robotics, harnessing AI for synthetic biology and the potential risks of AI use. Where to listen: Apple and Spotify. Average episode length: 50 minutes. Host: Craig S. Smith. Frequency: Twice a week.

Hard Fork Hard Fork is a technology podcast from The New York Times, hosted by journalists Kevin Roose and Casey Newton. The podcast covers the latest stories in tech and frequently features news and discussions related to AI. Hard Fork won the 2024 iHeart Podcast Award for best in tech. Where to listen: Apple, Spotify and YouTube. Average episode length: 70 minutes. Hosts: Kevin Roose and Casey Newton. Frequency: Weekly.

Lex Fridman Podcast Lex Fridman is an AI researcher at MIT with current research in robot-human interaction and machine learning. He hosts his self-named podcast, which discusses AI, history and current world events. It features in-depth interviews with expert guests, including Sam Altman, Yann LeCun and Elon Musk. Where to listen: Apple, Spotify and YouTube. Average episode length: 2+ hours. Host: Lex Fridman. Frequency: Twice a week.

Me, Myself and AI From MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group, Me, Myself and AI is a podcast that asks the question: Why aren't more companies finding success with AI? Hosts Sam Ransbotham and Shervin Khodabandeh attempt to answer this question and more through interviews with leaders from organizations that have found success through AI adoption such as NASA, Volvo and Duolingo. Where to listen: Apple and Spotify. Average episode length: 28 minutes. Hosts: Sam Ransbotham and Shervin Khodabandeh. Frequency: Two to three episodes per month.

Practical AI Practical AI is a weekly podcast, presented by Changelog, that takes a refreshing look at the world of AI and machine learning. Chris Benson and co-host Daniel Whitenack break down the latest trends in AI through discussions with technology professionals, students and industry experts. Taking a practical approach, Benson and Whitenack tackle diverse topics including machine learning, neural networks, generative adversarial networks and large language models in an accessible way that lets listeners apply this information to real-world situations. Where to listen: Apple and Spotify. Average episode length: 45 minutes. Hosts: Chris Benson and Daniel Whitenack. Frequency: Weekly.

The AI Podcast Host Noah Kravitz interviews guests who are making a difference in their industry through AI. Guests have included a doctor developing AI-powered technology to detect potential heart disease and a startup CEO using AI-driven dubbing to break down language and cultural barriers. Each episode of Nvidia's AI Podcast showcases a unique story about AI and its effect on the world. Where to listen: Apple, Spotify and Soundcloud. Average episode length: 30 minutes. Host: Noah Kravitz. Frequency: Twice a month.

The Artificial Intelligence Show The Artificial Intelligence Show -- formerly known as The Marketing AI Show -- aims to make AI accessible to the business sector. Host Paul Roetzer is the founder and CEO of the Marketing AI Institute and creator of the Marketing AI Conference. He and co-host Mike Kaput break down the latest AI news to give business owners and professionals actionable insight to accelerate business and career growth. Where to listen: Apple, Spotify and YouTube. Average episode length: 65 minutes. Host: Paul Roetzer and Mike Kaput. Frequency: Weekly. Also, check out the book Marketing Artificial Intelligence written by Roetzer and Kaput.