GANs vs. VAEs: What is the best generative AI approach?

Generative adversarial networks and variational autoencoders are two of the most popular approaches for working with generative AI techniques. In general, GANs tend to be more widely used with multimedia, while VAEs see more use in signal analysis.

How does this translate to real-world, pragmatic value? Generative AI techniques help create AI models, synthetic data and realistic multimedia, such as voices and images. Although these techniques are sometimes used for creating deep fakes, they can also create realistic dubs for movies and generate images from brief text descriptions. They also generate drug discovery targets, recommend product design choices and improve security algorithms.

How do GANs work? GANs were first introduced by Ian Goodfellow and fellow researchers at the University of Montreal in 2014. They have shown tremendous promise in generating many types of realistic data. Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Meta, has written that GANs and their variations were "the most interesting idea in the last ten years in machine learning." For starters, they have been used to generate realistic speech, mimicking people for better translations, including matching voices and lip movements. They have also translated imagery and differentiated between night and day, as well as delineating dance moves between bodies. They are also combined with other AI techniques to improve security and build better AI classifiers. The actual mechanics of GANs involve the interplay of two neural networks that work together to generate and then classify data that is representative of reality. GANs generate content using a generator neural network that is tested against a second neural network: the discriminator network, which determines whether the content looks "real." This feedback helps train a better generator network. The discriminator can also detect fake content or a piece of content that is not part of the domain. Over time, both neural networks get better and the feedback helps them learn to generate data that's as close to reality as possible.