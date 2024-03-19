SAP, Nvidia partner to boost Business AI development

SAP and Nvidia are teaming up with integrations designed to enable customers to build and deploy generative AI capabilities across SAP's cloud products.

The partnership is intended to boost the adoption of SAP's Business AI, which focuses on delivering business-specific AI capabilities such as SAP's Joule AI assistant through its cloud applications.

The new integrations were unveiled at this week's Nvidia GTC 2024 and are expected to be available by the end of the year.

SAP and Nvidia will integrate generative AI (GenAI) into SAP's cloud applications portfolio, including SAP Datasphere for data management, SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) for application development and Rise with SAP for managed cloud services, according to the companies. SAP will use Nvidia's GenAI foundry service to fine-tune large language models (LLMs) for domain-specific scenarios and deploy applications using the Nvidia Inference Microservice platform, which was also unveiled this week.

SAP's partner strategy now rests on the idea that it doesn't make sense for SAP to build certain technologies that already exist, according to Philipp Herzig, SAP's newly installed chief AI officer.

Because AI technology is evolving so rapidly, SAP needs to focus on enabling a flexible architecture to install or change new components, Herzig said in a TechTarget Editorial interview prior to GTC.

"Overall, it's a very open strategy, where we select the best model for the task at hand that we want to use," he said.

The Nvidia partnership integrates SAP GenAI LLMs on various layers of the Nvidia stack, such as at the GPU layer or at the DGX cloud platform layer.

SAP is also expanding the partnership into Nvidia's software layer, including its use of Nvidia's Neural Modules (NeMo) framework for building, customizing and deploying GenAI models, Herzig said. NeMo includes a retrieval-augmented generation capability to securely access SAP and third-party data running in SAP applications.

"For example, we are using within Joule what's called retrieval-augmented generation, where there are certain parts of their NeMo frame for content moderation or retrieval, which helps with semantic search algorithms," he said. "We will store it to vectors on HANA Cloud Vector Engine, but if you then do retrieval, you need to do re-ranking to get a good embedding model."