WEKApod appliance built for Nvidia GPUs a first for company

Weka has released its first-ever hardware offering, which is specifically designed for Nvidia's DGX SuperPod AI data center infrastructure.

WEKApod, unveiled at this week's Nvidia GTC 2024, is an Nvidia-certified storage appliance, a credential that indicates that the hardware and software meet Nvidia standards to underpin its DGX H100 systems. The parallel file system and software-defined storage vendor joins a string of other SuperPod-certified storage providers, including DataDirect Networks (DDN), IBM, NetApp and Vast, but Weka said its appliance can deliver high performance while using less space and energy than competitors.

Storage vendors are racing to partner and work with GPU maker Nvidia as AI takes hold in the enterprise, but Weka is attempting to set itself apart with its new storage appliance's form factor and performance claims, according to Nick Patience, an analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Customers like to have boxes … to reduce the complexity of implementation. They like to have everything in a set form factor of hardware, [and in this case] with Weka software," he said.

While WEKApod is part of an AI stack designed to run on premises, Weka's software-defined storage can be used independently in the cloud for the same use cases, Patience said.

WEKApod and high performance Weka partnered with an original design manufacturer to produce branded hardware, but the appliance is supported by Weka. The hardware utilizes the latest PCIe 5 and comes with performance numbers of 18.3 million IOPS and 765 GBps in a single, 1 PB cluster, according to the vendor. Weka said a minimum cluster of eight nodes can deliver this kind of performance. This is proof that Weka is fast or faster than anybody else who can deliver for the SuperPOD. Steve McDowellAnalyst and founding partner, NAND Research The software-hardware combination and its related metrics show Weka can provide the storage infrastructure for the highest-performance workloads, according to Steve McDowell, an analyst and founding partner at NAND Research. He specifically pointed to WEKApod's ability to achieve such high bandwidth, which means Weka can meet customer demand while also providing room for growth. "This is proof that Weka is fast, or faster than anybody else who can deliver for the SuperPod," he said. Currently, Weka is targeting early AI adopters or companies that need upper-tier performance, according to Patience. But he said that in the next two years, he expects to see more widespread adoption and an adjustment in AI demands. "As the shift moves from a focus on training -- a practice undertaken by cutting-edge customers [such as] financial services, life sciences, etc. -- to inferencing, there will be a bigger opportunity for a company like Weka and its competitors," Patience said.