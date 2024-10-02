What is an ODM (original design manufacturer)?

An ODM (original design manufacturer) is a company that takes the original specifications of another company or individual and builds the design to the product specifications. These manufacturers specialize in creating products that are designed by another company, enabling that company to bring products to market quickly without the need to design the hardware or invest in production facilities.

An ODM supplies manufacturing capacity. By outsourcing production to an ODM, companies can focus on their core competencies, such as marketing, sales and customer service, while leaving the complex process of product design and manufacturing to the experts.

The company that created the specification typically retains ownership of the design. This means that, while the ODM handles the production, the original company still holds the intellectual property ( IP ) rights and can market the product under its own brand.

White box servers, for example, are usually purchased in bulk quantities from ODMs. The ODM typically builds the equipment from commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components that can be customized to some extent for particular environments. This flexibility enables organizations to receive tailored solutions that meet their specific needs, often at a lower cost and with faster delivery times than if they were to design and manufacture the product themselves.

Although an organization could possibly do the same thing in-house, the ODM can manufacture and deliver customized servers faster and may also offer warranty protection for parts.

ODM is similar to the more commonly known term original equipment manufacturer (OEM). However, there is a key difference: While OEMs produce parts or products that are later branded and sold by another company, ODMs are involved in the design process and often create products that are then sold under the original company's brand name.

ODMs build white box servers that can then be customized and sold by vendors.

Advantages of ODMs With that in mind, let's review some of the advantages of ODMs: Cost-effectiveness. By using ODMs, companies can significantly reduce research and development costs, enabling them to allocate resources more efficiently elsewhere.

Faster time to market. ODMs help companies accelerate their product development process, enabling them to quickly adapt to market changes and consumer demands.

Flexibility and customization. While customization may be more limited than with OEMs, ODMs still offer valuable flexibility, enabling companies to tailor products to specific market needs. Working with ODMs enables companies to speed up the product development process, which runs from the start of a project to the product's launch.