The pros and cons of on-site backup

The rise of cloud computing led many organizations to store data backups off-site, taking advantage of potential cost savings, secure storage and an easily scalable infrastructure. But nothing lasts forever, and many businesses are choosing to move backups on-site once again.

On-site backup, also known as on-premises backup, refers to the practice of storing copies of data locally within an organization's own physical infrastructure. These copies are typically stored on dedicated servers, hard drives, tape libraries or NAS devices. This type of backup often integrates with an organization's business continuity and disaster recovery plans.

While it is unlikely that organizations will completely ditch the cloud for on-site backups, the benefits of keeping backups local are clear. Many businesses are moving specific workloads back on-site or considering hybrid options.

This article will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of on-site backups, as well as how the needs of different-sized organizations might affect backup options. It also describes several different hybrid backup configurations that incorporate the benefits of both cloud and local storage.

What are the advantages of on-site backup? In situations where recovery speed is critical or locations have unreliable or limited internet connections, on-site backups are the obvious choice over the cloud. In addition to data access and restore speed, there are several reasons an organization might choose to store backups on-site. Security With on-site data backups, organizations retain complete control over their data, infrastructure and security protocols. Physical access to the backup storage can be tightly controlled, reducing exposure to internet-based threats to the cloud. Regulatory compliance On-site backup is ideal for businesses with sensitive data or strict compliance obligations, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, finance and government. Fast data recovery Since data transfer happens over internal networks rather than the internet for on-site backups, restore speeds are significantly faster than cloud-based alternatives, especially for large files or full system images. No internet dependency Data backup and recovery on-site work even without an internet connection, making them essential in network outages or low-bandwidth environments. Cost One of the major benefits of the cloud is the cost, which avoids hardware and overhead expenses. However, over time, on-site storage costs can be lower than the cost of cloud services, especially for businesses with large and growing data volumes. On-site backups also avoid ongoing monthly or usage-based cloud fees. Customizable configuration Organizations can tailor many on-site backup tools to meet business needs, including storage types, schedules, retention policies and encryption methods. Integration with legacy systems might also be easier than using a cloud-native option.

What are the disadvantages of on-site backup? There are limitations and risks associated with on-site backup, which requires local infrastructure and administration. There are limitations and risks associated with on-site backup, which requires local infrastructure and administration. Higher initial investment Software licenses and hardware can be expensive to set up. On-site backup costs can also include power, cooling and rack space in a server room. Physical vulnerability On-site backups are at risk from fire, theft, flooding, hardware failure or ransomware -- especially if kept in the same building as primary data. Without off-site replication, you risk losing all data in the event of a disaster. Scalability limits Physical storage space can fill up quickly as data grows, and expanding storage often requires purchasing and installing additional hardware, which takes time and money. Limited access Unlike with the cloud, local IT administrators must be present at the backup site to restore on-site data and maintain the infrastructure.

What does on-site backup look like for different organizations? On-site backup infrastructure can vary significantly depending on the size, industry and IT maturity of a business. Here's how on-site backup typically looks across different types of organizations. Small businesses (1-50 employees) A small business, like a local bakery, law firm or design studio, can use on-site hardware such as external hard drives or NAS for local backups. Typically, basic backup software options like Windows Backup or IDrive provide sufficient administrative functions. The risks of no off-site redundancy and vulnerability to theft, fire or ransomware are offset by simple management and low costs. Medium businesses (50-500 employees) Medium-sized organizations, such as manufacturing businesses, schools and accounting firms, are more likely to need rack-mounted backup servers or SAN/NAS appliances managed by software providers like Veeam or Veritas. These can run full and incremental backups with versioned snapshots. On-premises server rooms equipped with uninterruptible power supplies and climate control house the backup devices, often with replication to a second physical location. Increased costs and complexity are mitigated by greater control and faster restores, making it more likely that the business's compliance needs will be met. Large enterprises (500+ employees ) or high-risk data Institutions in finance, healthcare and technology require dedicated backup servers, SAN arrays and long-term retention utilities, such as tape libraries, managed with enterprise-grade tools. They need full disaster recovery strategies, high-speed local restores, air-gapped backup copies and tiered storage. While there is deep control over recovery and compliance, as well as regulatory constraints, there is also a high operational cost and the need for specialist IT administration.