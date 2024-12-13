Breaking down the cost of cloud computing in 2025

A large number of companies have migrated to a cloud environment in recent years, chiefly in search of scalability and cost savings. Cloud computing promises businesses certain financial advantages, such as avoiding on-premises facilities and equipment maintenance. Yet more than a few enterprises suffer sticker shock from unexpected charges, so it's important to understand cloud computing's different uses and how usage affects pricing and, in turn, a company's bottom line.

How do providers determine cloud costs? Everything used in public cloud is metered. Cloud service providers (CSPs) take into consideration several factors when determining how much to charge customers, including the following: Networking costs. The vendor decides how much it must spend to maintain the network. Consequently, the provider estimates the costs for the hardware, network setup, labor and maintenance.

The vendor decides how much it must spend to maintain the network. Consequently, the provider estimates the costs for the hardware, network setup, labor and maintenance. Storage costs. The vendor calculates the cost to operate a company's storage hardware or the cost to buy new hardware to meet the storage needs of the enterprise.

The vendor calculates the cost to operate a company's storage hardware or the cost to buy new hardware to meet the storage needs of the enterprise. Computing costs. The provider calculates the costs for CPUs, including VMs, and businesses have their requirements for using CPUs. The provider calculates the costs of buying hardware for every gigabyte of virtual RAM that a company uses.

The provider calculates the costs for CPUs, including VMs, and businesses have their requirements for using CPUs. The provider calculates the costs of buying hardware for every gigabyte of virtual RAM that a company uses. Data transfer. Uploading data to the cloud is usually done for free, but downloading or exiting the cloud is subject to transfer fees. There are also fees for transfers between regions or zones of coverage.

Uploading data to the cloud is usually done for free, but downloading or exiting the cloud is subject to transfer fees. There are also fees for transfers between regions or zones of coverage. Database services. These services cover provisioned databases, managed databases, backup and recovery, NoSQL databases, and caching via Redis and Memcached.

These services cover provisioned databases, managed databases, backup and recovery, NoSQL databases, and caching via Redis and Memcached. Software licensing. OSes, SaaS, PaaS and third-party applications are covered under software licensing agreements. Security services. Among the security services provided are firewalls, identity management and encryption. Some CSPs might offer them as free basic services, but there could be additional charges depending on the level of support and coverage.

Payment structures of major cloud providers The big three CSPs -- Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform -- offer multiple layers of products and services to support user workloads depending on the user's needs. After extensive research into team collaboration products, we present a sampling of three leading cloud-based services that have a variety of storage and compute options along with examples of their pricing.

Microsoft Azure Azure offers several storage services, each with its own pricing model. Additional charges apply for snapshots, transactions on data and data transfer volume. Example prices in the following table are for the East U.S. 2 region with locally redundant storage and are subject to change. For details on free services or additional charges for snapshots or data transactions, visit the Azure Blob Storage or Azure Files pricing sites. Azure Blob Storage Source: Azure Blob Storage pricing Data storage Premium Hot Cool Cold Archive First 50 TB/month $0.15 per GB $0.018 per GB $0.01 per GB $0.0036 per GB $0.00099 per GB Next 450 TB/month $0.15 per GB $0.0173 per GB $0.01 per GB $0.0036 per GB $0.00099 per GB More than 500 TB/month $0.15 per GB $0.0166 per GB $0.01 per GB $0.0036 per GB $0.00099 per GB Azure Files Source: Azure Files pricing Data storage Premium Transaction optimized Hot Cool Data at-rest (GiB/month) $0.16 per provisioned GiB $0.06 per used GiB $0.0255 per used GiB $0.015 per used GiB Snapshots (GiB/month) $0.136 per used GiB $0.06 per used GiB $0.0255 per used GiB $0.015 per used GiB Metadata at-rest (GiB/month) Included Included $0.027 $0.027 Azure Virtual Machine Users pay for Azure VMs in four ways: PAYG, Azure savings plan for compute, spot instances and reserved instances. Microsoft offers various types and sizes of VMs, divided into six categories: general purpose, compute optimized, memory optimized, storage optimized, GPU and high-performance compute. Following is an example of pricing for compute- and memory-optimized Linux VMs in the East U.S. region. Compute optimized

Provides high CPU-to-memory; works well for network appliances, application servers, batch processes and medium traffic web servers.



PAYG pricing starts at $61.7580/month.

Memory optimized

Provides a high memory-to-core ratio. Great for medium-to-large caches, relational database servers and in-memory analytics.



PAYG pricing starts at $82.4900/month.

Google Cloud Pricing for Google Cloud storage services is based on the volume of data stored, how long the data is stored, the number of operations the customer performs on the data, and any network resources the customer uses to move or access the data. The following data storage rates apply to much of the United States: Source: Google Cloud Storage pricing Standard storage Nearline storage Coldline storage Archive storage Starts at $0.020 per GB, per month Starts at $0.010 per GB, per month Starts at $0.004 per GB, per month Starts at $0.0012 per GB, per month In addition, users are charged if they retrieve cold storage data or delete cold storage data early. That's because cold storage classes are for storing long-term, infrequently accessed data. The following resources are available to users of the Google Cloud Free Tier, but specific limits apply: Source: Google Cloud Storage Always Free usage limits

*Cloud Storage Always Free quotas apply to use in U.S.-West1, U.S.-Central1 and U.S.-East1 regions. Resource Monthly free usage limits* Standard storage 5 GB-month Class A operations 5,000 Class B operations 50,000 Data transfer 100 GB from North America to each GCP data transfer destination, Australia and China excluded Google Compute Engine VMs In Google Compute Engine, VMs are grouped according to types of workloads, including general purpose, accelerator optimized, compute optimized and memory optimized. Following are prices for compute- and memory-optimized machine types: Compute-optimized machine types. Pricing per vCPU and gigabyte of memory for C2 machine types in Iowa (U.S.-Central) is as follows: Source: Compute-optimized machine types Item On-demand price 1-year resource-based commitment price 3-year resource-based commitment price 1-year flexible CUD consumption rate 3-year commitment Compute-optimized vCPUs $0.03398/vCPU hour $0.02141/vCPU hour $0.01359/vCPU hour $0.24467/vCPU hour $0.0183503/vCPU hour Compute-optimized memory $0.00455/GB hour $0.00287/GB hour $0.00182/GB hour $0.00328/GB hour $0.00246/GB hour Google also offers H3 compute machines. H3 VMs are powered by the 4th generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, DDR5 memory and Google's custom Intel Infrastructure Processing Engine. Pricing per vCPU and gigabyte of memory for H3 machine types in Iowa (U.S.-Central) is as follows: Source: Compute-optimized machine types

*Spot prices are subject to change up to once every 30 days. Item On-demand price Spot price* 1-year commitment 3-year commitment Compute-optimized Cores $0. 04411 / Cores hour Unavailable $0.03617 / Cores hour $0.022647 / Cores hour Compute-optimized Memory $.00296/GB hour Unavailable $0.00243 / GB hour $0.001789/ GB hour Memory-optimized machine types. The following lists pricing in Iowa (U.S.-Central) per vCPU and gigabyte of memory for M3 machine types, offering 3rd generation Intel Scalable Processors. Currently, M3 machine types are only available in certain regions and zones: Source: M3 machine types

*Spot prices are subject to change up to once every 30 days. Item On-demand price Spot price* 1-year commitment 3-year commitment Memory-optimized vCPUs $0.041064 / vCPU hour $0.086494 / vCPU hour $0.0224249 / vCPU hour $0.012331 / vCPU hour Memory-optimized Memory $0.006018 / GB hour $0.0012744 / GB hour $0.0035636 / GB hour $0.0018054 / GB hour

Comparing cloud costs to traditional infrastructure There are three types of costs to consider when deploying on-premises infrastructure: Capital costs. Server hardware, server software licensing, network infrastructure, storage and backup infrastructure.

Server hardware, server software licensing, network infrastructure, storage and backup infrastructure. Operational costs. Support for server hardware, software and network infrastructure as well as the storage warranty, data center power and facilities, current system administration labor, IT training and IT staff turnover.

Support for server hardware, software and network infrastructure as well as the storage warranty, data center power and facilities, current system administration labor, IT training and IT staff turnover. Indirect business costs. Planned and unplanned downtime. Building out and maintaining infrastructure on-premises means adding staff, which increases costs. Typically, for every dollar a company spends on capital expenses to upgrade its IT infrastructure, there's an additional $2 to manage, maintain and secure that infrastructure. To accurately calculate the total cost related to moving to the cloud, a company must conduct a thorough audit of the status of its IT infrastructure, including all direct and indirect costs. Direct costs -- software, hardware, maintenance, staff and the physical facility -- are easier to calculate. Indirect costs like the loss of productivity for reasons ranging from server downtime to addressing customer displeasure or repairing a damaged reputation are more difficult to determine. The company then calculates the estimated cloud infrastructure costs using various pricing calculators, such as the in-depth monthly cost calculator provided by AWS. AI, edge computing, data backup and reduced costs are among the cloud's benefits.

Benefits of moving to the cloud Migration to the cloud historically has come with many benefits, including fast implementation, scalability, reduced costs, quick data recovery and fewer wasted resources: A company can set up its public cloud in just a few hours. The IT team easily brings the process online, deploys it remotely through the vendor's website, and remotely configures and manages the setup over the internet.

The vendor is responsible for maintaining the hardware, software and networks in the cloud. Businesses don't need to worry about infrastructure upgrades or security, minimizing IT staff and reducing overall costs.

Cloud-based services enable companies to quickly recover their data in case of an emergency, such as a power outage or natural disaster. In addition to the administrative benefits, moving to the cloud offers considerable financial incentives, including the following: No large upfront capital costs because a company moving to the cloud doesn't have to purchase physical servers, network storage, cooling systems and disaster recovery systems.

Reduced software costs because upgrades are included in the monthly fees.

Lower IT support costs.

Business continuity, which is included in the cloud environment.

Overall savings realized through greater efficiency.

Cloud pitfalls and hidden expenses Public cloud providers often offer free or low-cost signups. Sometimes, cloud vendors even help their customers move their data to the cloud for free. Cloud costs unchecked can quickly become a money pit. Money might not be a factor, but time spent is. It can take weeks or even months to transfer petabytes of data to the cloud. During that time, a company could be unable to access its critical data. Transferring data from one cloud vendor to another can be troublesome and expensive, which is why most businesses stay with one provider. Vendor lock-in results because of the difficulty in canceling existing provider relationships. In addition, many public cloud vendors charge a nominal fee every time a customer accesses its data. Businesses sometimes fail to account for these small fees when they consider the ROI of cloud computing. Furthermore, data use increases translate into business cost increases for companies running thousands of analytics jobs. As such, using the public cloud for everything is a poor long-term strategy. Still, successful businesses recognize the following aspects in making cloud computing decisions: Businesses must plan for extra data requirements and consider future database capacity.

Companies must be aware of the time required to migrate on-premises software and data to the cloud and perhaps adjust their licensing models.

Businesses might have to increase staff to monitor and manage their interfaces to the cloud vendors.

Costs for taking on-premises equipment offline include redeploying employees, writing off assets and cleaning up data.

Cloud providers offer discounts to companies that book capacity in advance for agreeing to a fixed term. Managing and analyzing hidden cloud costs are key to a successful strategy.