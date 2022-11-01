Quiz yourself on cloud computing basics

Cloud computing is a popular technology model in which a provider hosts IT resources and delivers them to users via a network connection.

Almost all cloud offerings provide self-service capabilities for end users, scalability to meet dynamic computing needs, resiliency to keep workloads running and pay-per-use pricing. Differences show up, however, in the numerous deployment models and services from which an enterprise can choose. A foundational knowledge of cloud computing helps enterprises to make informed adoption decisions.

Assess your knowledge of general cloud concepts with this brief cloud computing quiz.