Quiz yourself on cloud computing basics

Take this brief cloud computing quiz to gauge your knowledge of providers, deployment models and other 101-level topics.

Kathleen Casey
By
Published: 01 Nov 2022

Cloud computing is a popular technology model in which a provider hosts IT resources and delivers them to users via a network connection.

Almost all cloud offerings provide self-service capabilities for end users, scalability to meet dynamic computing needs, resiliency to keep workloads running and pay-per-use pricing. Differences show up, however, in the numerous deployment models and services from which an enterprise can choose. A foundational knowledge of cloud computing helps enterprises to make informed adoption decisions.

Assess your knowledge of general cloud concepts with this brief cloud computing quiz.

