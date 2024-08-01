SupportLogic acquires xFind for customer service experience AI

Customer service experience startup SupportLogic today closed the acquisition of RAG framework vendor xFind to add deeper search and generative AI features to its platform.

SupportLogic integrated xFind's technology into its SX management platform to speed up its ability to surface answers. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

SupportLogic, which collects voice of the customer data and also performs customer analytics in the course of service calls, can be used as a standalone platform and also as a plug-in to popular service ticketing systems such as Salesforce, ServiceNow and Zendesk. Data management provider Informatica uses SupportLogic in its voice of the customer platform.

XFind's retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architecture allows customers' proprietary service data to be used alongside large language models (LLMs). It has features for customer service organizations that typically need to locate updated knowledge from platforms such as Salesforce CRM, Jira for engineering, Confluence for documentation and Slack collaboration to solve problems during customer interactions.

Adding xFind can potentially improve SupportLogic's utility for Informatica and more intuitively surface the right information among its expansive knowledgebase, said Geetha Gopalakrishnan, senior vice president of customer support at Informatica.

"We don't want people to be looking [for service answers]," she said. "Today, unless they have the right keywords, they don't find the right information. But if [xFind's] capability is all folded in, Informatica has a wealth of knowledge -- and on top of that, we have the telemetry from the back end as well. I think it will be a very good addition."

SupportLogic and xFind combine to surface answers to questions during customer service interactions; the above graphic how they will work together as a Salesforce Service Cloud plug-in.