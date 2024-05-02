With Tribble, RFP writers get their own shot of generative AI

Tribble Thursday formally released a generative AI RFP copilot. It promises to slash the time salespeople take to answer requests for proposals -- the tedious information-gathering part of sales that comes after the prospecting and before the champagne toast when the deal is closed.

The company, which launched about a year ago, is up against formidable competition racing for mindshare in this potentially lucrative niche of CRM users. Twilio released RFP Genie, which generates RFP responses. Google launched a similar tool internally. Last year, an IBM Watsonx RFP generator won an internal hackathon -- which sometimes leads to product releases. Response management tech vendors including Responsive (formerly RFPIO) are also integrating GenAI into their platforms.

Tribble hopes it will hit the right notes with prospective customers in part because the company understands users of Salesforce, the dominant CRM. Tribble co-founders Ray Shipley and Sunil Rao, respectively, came from Salesforce's sales operations and Salesforce Industries' vertical-specific clouds team. As such, Salesforce customers make up a good chunk of Tribble's early customers, even though Rao said the tool is CRM-agnostic and the company hopes to grow its share of other platforms' users.

Understanding the differences among vertical industries, too, may also give Tribble a leg up in eventually customizing offerings for customers in life sciences, financial services and other areas.

Tribble customer Own Company backs up cloud CRM data, offering customers daily snapshots of their data and disaster recovery services. While many Salesforce customers imagine that Salesforce keeps long-tail backups of their data, it doesn't.

"When you blow away 3,000 of your customer names, there's no getting them back -- so that's on you," said Rich Kline, vice president of solution engineering at Own is also a Salesforce veteran.

Many sales cycles begin with RFPs; it is how a customer gathers information from competing vendors to choose which one will win the business to fill a need. Solution engineers at Own, one of Tribble's earliest customers, used to write RFPs themselves and have their managers review their work.

Own's solution engineers now use Tribble to generate their RFPs, trained on 16 complex documents that contain data compliance and security data. While solution engineers remain the humans in the loop to edit the RFPs, Tribble has cut RFP response time in half, Kline said. The time savings enables them to get back to their main job of backing up sales reps with deep technical knowledge of Own's products and services.

"The answers come out where it passes the Turing test," Kline said. "Nobody can really tell if it was theirs. We're just not seeing the hallucinations, because we're keeping the amount of [training] information so tight."

Tribble provides attribution of the sources it uses to train its RFP response model.