Salesforce Field Service users get generative AI helpers

Salesforce users who deploy field service technicians on the platform now can use generative AI tools for common tasks such as site visit summaries and collecting background information beforehand.

Einstein 1 Field Service Edition, released earlier this month, adds tools commonly needed in vertical industries such as construction, home healthcare, utilities and telecommunications. They include features for customer appointment self-service and truck dispatcher scheduling -- which often changes during the day as routes change, repair time varies and other factors affect a technician's ability to stay on schedule.

Technicians themselves get the most generative AI efficiency tools, including case summaries to get them up to speed going into a call and auto-generated site visit summaries that they previously had to compose themselves. It also offers Einstein Copilot for Mobile Workers, which enables workers to query enterprise knowledge bases with questions specific to a customer problem or repair job and receive GenAI-summarized answers instead of having to sift through search results while on the job.

While employees in some jobs may feel threatened by generative AI as it becomes more capable for writing tasks, research summarization and reporting, customer service -- and field service, especially -- is not one of those, said Liz Miller, an analyst at Constellation Research. Those fields need all the generative AI integrations with communications platforms such as Slack to query co-workers for advice, and virtual reality to help them complete jobs more efficiently. It may help cut down on multiple site visits, as sending a driver and a truck to a customer site is costly for an enterprise.

"[The industry] sets AI expectations for all the white-collar workers out there," Miller said, "but it's the blue-collar guys in the field service trucks that are 20 years ahead of us. They're already in Tom Cruise [Mission Impossible] world."